Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with a large majority

ParTec AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with a large majority Munich, 7 August 2024 - ParTec AG (ISIN: DE000A3E5A34 / WKN: A3E5A3) reports on a successful Annual General Meeting. The company's approved all items on the agenda with a large majority of more than 87,7 % of the votes represented. Among other things, Mr Hugo Falter, previously Co-CEO and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of ParTec AG, was newly elected to the company's Supervisory Board. Mr Falter resigned from his position as a member of the ParTec AG Management Board when his appointment to the company's Supervisory Board took effect. He replaces Mrs Iram Kamal on the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board of ParTec thus consists of Prof Dr Reimund Neugebauer (Chairman), Prof Dr Thomas C. Schulthess and Mr Hugo Falter. In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft was appointed as auditor and group auditor for the 2024 financial year. The Annual General Meeting also resolved to create authorised capital of up to EUR 4 million. This measure gives ParTec the opportunity to further strengthen its capital base and gives the company even more flexibility on its growth path. ParTec leverages its deep understanding of large-scale, modular HPC systems that have already delivered high-performance AI solutions for industrial and scientific use cases, such as JUWELS and JURECA, to design and build AI-specific supercomputers. The company will not only build larger AI data centre infrastructures for the individualised training of data in large and small companies to support new business models and applications, but also offer a versatile AI product range that enables training, data processing and inference for customised large and small language models. This solution ensures extreme scalability and seamless integration of AI with simulations. 96,1 % of the share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting. Details of the Annual General Meeting and the complete voting results are available on ParTec's website in the Investor Relations section. About ParTec AG: ParTec AG specialises in the development and manufacture of AI supercomputers based on its modular high-performance computing (HPC) systems and quantum computers (QC) as well as the associated system software. The offering also includes consulting and support services in all areas of the development, construction and operation of these modern systems. The concept of dynamic modular system architecture (dMSA) is the result of more than ten years of research and was developed by ParTec as a novel system design for massively parallel high computing systems. The dMSA and the underlying ParaStation Modulo Software Suite, which was developed and is maintained by ParTec, have proven to be particularly suitable for the complex requirements of massive computing power in artificial intelligence. Further information about the company and ParTec AG's innovative solutions in the field of high-performance computing and quantum computing can be found at .

