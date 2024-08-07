EQS-News: Netfonds AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

NFS Netfonds and Netfonds Group – Assets under management and assets under administration at record levels in all segments

Hamburg, 07 August 2024 - The division of the Netfonds Group, as well as NFS Netfonds as a service provider for investment professionals and wealth managers, recorded outstanding growth in assets under management and administration in the first half of 2024. Netfonds wealth management also contributed to this strong performance during this period.



In total, assets were at a new record level of over EUR 26.2 billion as at 30 June 2024. This corresponds to an increase of around 10% since the beginning of the year and 15% over the twelve-month period. Around EUR 20 billion is attributable to the custody business with private investors and over EUR 6 billion to the fund and investment advisory segment. Since the beginning of the year, the advisors cooperating with Netfonds have generated a total of more than EUR 2.6 billion in additional assets.



NFS Hamburger Vermögen, a platform for wealth management and strategy portfolios, once again recorded the strongest growth within the Netfonds Group. In the first half of 2024, more than EUR 600 million was gained in this segment. The Netfonds Group already managed around EUR 3.3 billion in wealth and asset management as at 30 June. This corresponds to growth of over 20% since the beginning of the year. It is primarily the result of organic cash inflows and partly due to the positive performance on the capital markets.



In terms of invested assets, the focus was on the global equity markets. The international indices fuelled by the major technology companies were the most sought-after and invested assets. In the defensive segment, bond funds with short residual terms and money market funds are currently experiencing the highest demand.



The "Zins & Sicherheit Euro" short-term bond fund (WKN: DE000A3EW4L9)

launched by NFS Netfonds at the end of 2023 had a volume of over EUR 75 million as at 30 June and continues to develop dynamically. Particularly in volatile market phases, this instrument offers advisors the opportunity to retain existing customers and attract new customers to alternative fixed-term deposit investment forms.



The Netfonds Group is optimistic about the rest of the year. Even the current weakness on the stock markets does not change the positive fundamental situation of the business outlook. We also expect significant growth with our regulatory and investment platform in the second half of the year.



Netfonds AG will publish a preliminary report on its financial figures for the first half of 2024 on 21 August 2024. Analysts and investors will have the opportunity to meet the Netfonds management at the Hamburg Investor Days (HIT) organised by Montega Research.



Further information on the Netfonds Group and its affiliated subsidiaries can be found at .



About the Netfonds Group

The Netfonds Group is a leading platform for administration, consulting and regulation for the German financial industry. Under the finfire brand, the company provides its customers and partners with a cloud-based technology platform for the complete processing and administration of business transactions. Netfonds' customers thus benefit from one of the most modern software solutions on the market, which significantly simplifies the advisory process, makes it secure and enables target group-specific advice. The shares of Netfonds AG are listed in the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange and can be traded via XETRA.

