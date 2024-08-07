Solar Panels And Electric Vehicles Dominate Elektrotec 2024 Being Held In Coimbatore

(MENAFN- KNN India) Coimbatore, Aug 7 (KNN) The Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (Codissia) is set to organise the seventh edition of Elektrotec, a comprehensive showcasing industrial electronics, electricals, energy, and electric vehicles. The event will take place from August 9 to 12 in Coimbatore.

Codissia President M. Karthikeyan and event chairman P. Ponram announced during a press on Tuesday that the exhibition will feature 200 exhibitors from various states across India.

This year's focus will be on solar panels and electric vehicles, with an anticipated business turnover of Rs 800 crore.

In conjunction with the exhibition, Codissia, FaMe TN, and WRI India will launch a skill development program for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) on August 12.

The initiative will primarily target businesses in the automobile and auto component sectors. The program will involve a pilot study of 15 industries, focusing on energy efficiency, green economy, and lean management.

Based on this study, courses will be developed and offered to MSMEs over a two-year period.

Additionally, an 'Advanced Clean Energy Workshop' will be conducted as part of the Elektrotec expo.

The inauguration ceremony on August 9 will be presided over by Soomilduth Bholah, Minister for Financial Services and Good Governance of Mauritius.

This event underscores the growing importance of sustainable technologies and skill development in India's industrial sector, particularly in the realm of clean energy and electric mobility.

The exhibition, spanning approximately 9,000 square meters, will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with dedicated hours for business visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to test drive the electric vehicles on display.

(KNN Bureau)