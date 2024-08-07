Sushma Group Set To Capture Real-Estate Market In Ludhiana Further Expands Its Presence In Punjab

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Ludhiana, Punjab, India Sushma Group , a well-known developer in the Chandigarh Tricity area, is excited to announce its expansion into Ludhiana. Having successfully delivered 14 projects in Chandigarh's Tricity, Sushma Group is set to further extend its reach within Punjab, The developer has a vision to expand further their geographic footprint, with plans to capture the Ludhiana real-estate in order to serve the diverse needs of residents and investors in the region, continuing their impressive growth trajectory.



Sushma Group announces its expansion into the thriving Real-estate market of Ludhiana



Already firmly established in Zirakpur, Mohali, Kasauli, Barnala, and Mansa, Sushma Group is now looking to tap into the thriving market of Ludhiana and expand further into Punjab. Their Himachal project has seen great interest from buyers in Ludhiana, reflecting the strong demand and potential in these areas.



Mr. Prateek Mittal of Sushma Group shared,“We are thrilled to announce our expansion further in Punjab with the high-potential market of Ludhiana. We envision blending quality construction and a customer-centric approach in the vibrant city of Ludhiana. We not only aim to provide homes but also create spaces where residents can enjoy a high-quality lifestyle through our professional planning, luxurious landscaping and exquisite execution. We are confident that our project will set new benchmarks for quality and innovation in the real estate landscape of Punjab.”



Over the years, Sushma Group has built a reputation as a reliable brand. As they venture into Ludhiana and beyond, their commitment to serving the diverse needs of residents and investors will undoubtedly fuel their continued success and growth in the real estate market.