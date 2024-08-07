Archies Launches Digital Ad Campaign for Rakshabandhan "RishteJazbatonKe”

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Archies , the beloved and iconic gifting brand with a rich legacy in the industry, has consistently been spreading love, joy, and heartfelt connections. This Raksha Bandhan, celebrates Rishte with Archies as it is thrilled to announce the launch of its campaign video,“Rishte Jazbaton Ke”.



This campaign is launched digitally to cherish the siblings' love and the unbreakable bonds shared between a sister and a brother, from those petty fights over a TV remote to complaining the abouts to parents to covering for each other in adulthood, Archies aims to bring to life the cherished memories and deep connections that make this festival special.





The video beautifully portrays the emotions, affection, and rituals associated with Raksha Bandhan, demonstrating how Archies' broad gift selection can make the occasion even more unforgettable. Archies continue to provide a diverse range of personalized presents, such as Rakhi hampers, greeting cards, and customized keepsakes, all designed at strengthening the bonds of love between siblings.





With this launch, Varun Moolchandani, Executive Director of Archies said,“We are excited to launch the ' RishteJazbatonKe' campaign this Raksha Bandhan, we want to celebrate the timeless and unbreakable ties of love that define this celebration. We hope that our campaign and carefully curated range of gifts bring joy and create lasting memories for siblings everywhere.”





Express the love you have for your sibling with Archies this Raksha Bandhan as it has something special for every brother and sister. Whether you are together or miles apart, Archies' unique and personalized gifts ensure that your love and appreciation are beautifully conveyed.





About Archies

Archies has been a pioneer in the gifting industry for decades, known for its high-quality products and innovative gifting solutions. With a commitment to spreading love and joy, Archies continues to be the go-to brand for meaningful and thoughtful gifts.