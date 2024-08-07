Sister Kadee Releases Transformative New Book, The RISE Of The New Temple Of GOD

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SHOW LOW, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Sister Kadee, an Ordained and founder of Pillars of the Earth Church, is proud to announce the release of her latest book, "The RISE of The New Temple of GOD." This powerful work, now available on and Barnes & Noble, offers readers a profound journey of spiritual healing and transformation.In "The RISE of The New Temple of GOD," Sister Kadee shares an inspiring narrative of redemption and divine intervention. The recounts the story of C. Rose, a young woman who overcame severe trauma and mental health challenges through her faith and guidance from Sister Kadee. Diagnosed with multiple mental conditions, including PTSD and Agoraphobia, and subjected to horrific abuse, C. Rose found herself trapped in a cycle of fear and medication. Her miraculous transformation began after just three weeks with Sister Kadee, leading her to embrace Jesus as her savior and memorize verses from this powerful memory book.C. Rose's testimony is a testament to the profound impact of faith and discipleship. After completing Sister Kadee's Discipleship course, C. Rose embarked on a mission to India to work with the deaf community, turning her own painful past into a blessing for others. "My life was transformed drastically," she shares, "and after my Discipleship course with her I went to India to work with the deaf as a missionary. I am nearly deaf myself from the abuse I suffered as a child, and she helped me turn my curse into a blessing to help others."Sister Kadee's mission extends beyond the confines of traditional medicine and religion. "After this experience with C. Rose, I knew it was my life's purpose to be a minister and healer outside of the confines of modern medicine and religion. I had seen the power of God THROUGH me to help someone else, and there was no going back," she explains. The book provides readers with the foundational building blocks to establish themselves as living stones, a Living Temple built upon the Chief Corner Stone whom the builders refused as their Messiah."The RISE of The New Temple of GOD" is now available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major book retailers.About Sister KadeeSister Kadee Kotter, raised in Farr West, Utah, is an Ordained Minister, mother of seven, Holistic Practitioner, Financial Broker, and founder of Pillars of the Earth Church, a non-501c3 international fellowship. With nearly three decades of missionary work, Sister Kadee has dedicated her life to spiritual healing and guidance, drawing from her own miraculous experience of being raised from the dead by Jesus at the age of 15.Book Link:Website Link:

