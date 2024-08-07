Wtfast And TP-Link Continue Partnership With Launch Of Cutting-Edge Gaming Router

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WTFast, a leader in gaming optimization, proudly announces the continuation of its partnership with TP-Link with the release of the Archer GE800 BE19000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 Gaming Router . This collaboration brings WTFast's revolutionary directly into the homes of gamers everywhere, redefining optimal online gaming performance.The Archer GE800, featuring WTFast's advanced game-acceleration technology, is designed to minimize latency, stabilize connections, and deliver unparalleled speeds. By incorporating the WTFast GPN, gamers can experience reduced lag and superior performance, ensuring a seamless and immersive gaming experience.Key Features of Archer GE800 with WTFast:* WTFast Gamers Private Network: Integrated WTFast technology stabilizes connections and minimizes lag, providing gamers with the competitive edge they need.* Ultra-Fast Speeds: Enjoy tri-band speeds of up to 19 Gbps, powered by dual 10 Gbps and quad 2.5 Gbps wired ports, ensuring every device in your setup receives optimum bandwidth.* Enhanced Gaming Experience: Advanced acceleration for gaming devices and applications unlocks blazing-fast speeds and superior stability.Powerful Game Panel: Real-time display of network status, router performance, and accelerated games and gear, allowing gamers to monitor and optimize their gaming environment effortlessly.* The sleek, high-performance design of the Archer GE800, equipped with multicolor RGB lighting, not only delivers top-tier functionality but also adds an electrifying atmosphere to any gaming setup.AvailabilityThe TP-Link Archer GE800 BE19000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 Gaming Router with WTFast technology is available now on Amazon with a special launch promotion price of $499.99 (MSRP $599.99).†Maximum wireless signal rates are theoretical and based on IEEE 802.11 standards. Actual data throughput, coverage, and connected devices will vary due to ISP factors, network conditions, client limitations, and environmental elements like building materials, obstacles, traffic volume, and client location. The 19 Gbps Wi-Fi speed refers to theoretical speeds of Wi-Fi 7 clients connected to the Archer GE800.About WTFastWTFast is a leading provider of gaming network optimization solutions based in Canada. Their technology reduces lag, latency, and packet loss, ensuring a smooth gaming experience for users worldwide.About TP-LinkTP-Link is a global multinational group offering products in consumer networking, consumer electronics, enterprise networking, enterprise security, software and cloud services. TP-Link delivers reliable, high-performance, convenient products and services to users in over 170 countries and regions.

