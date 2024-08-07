Ainewsbreaks Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) Schedules Release Of Q2 2024 Financial Results, Conference Call

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI)
is a science-driven company leveraging its proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, extensive biorepository of tumor samples, Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (“CLIA”) laboratory and Good manufacturing Practices (“GMP”) to accelerate oncology drug discovery and enable drug development. The company expects to report its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, ended June 30, 2024, before markets open on Wednesday, August 14, 2024. Additionally, Predictive Oncology will host a corporate update conference call and live audio webcast that same day at 8:30 a.m. ET. Interested parties can dial 877-407-3982 (toll free) or 201-493-6780 (international) and enter the conference ID 13748154.
About Predictive Oncology Inc.
Predictive Oncology is on the cutting edge of the rapidly growing use of artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning to expedite early drug discovery and enable drug development for the benefit of cancer patients worldwide. The company's scientifically validated AI platform, PEDAL, is able to predict with 92% accuracy if a tumor sample will respond to a certain drug compound, allowing for a more informed selection of drug/tumor type combinations for subsequent
in-vitro testing. With the company's vast biobank of more than 150,000 assay-capable heterogenous human tumor samples, Predictive Oncology offers its academic and industry partners one of the industry's broadest AI-based, drug-discovery solutions, further complemented by its wholly owned Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (“CLIA”) lab and GMP facilities. For more information about the company, please visit
