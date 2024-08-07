Ainewsbreaks Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) Schedules Release Of Q2 2024 Financial Results, Conference Call

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI)

is a science-driven company leveraging its proprietary artificial intelligence and machine capabilities, extensive biorepository of tumor samples, Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (“CLIA”) laboratory and Good Practices (“GMP”) to accelerate oncology drug discovery and enable drug development. The company expects to report its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, ended June 30, 2024, before markets open on Wednesday, August 14, 2024. Additionally, Predictive Oncology will host a corporate update conference call and live audio webcast that same day at 8:30 a.m. ET. Interested parties can dial 877-407-3982 (toll free) or 201-493-6780 (international) and enter the conference ID 13748154.

To view the live webcast, visit



To view the full press release, visit



About Predictive Oncology Inc.

Predictive Oncology is on the cutting edge of the rapidly growing use of artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning to expedite early drug discovery and enable drug development for the benefit of cancer patients worldwide. The company's scientifically validated AI platform, PEDAL, is able to predict with 92% accuracy if a tumor sample will respond to a certain drug compound, allowing for a more informed selection of drug/tumor type combinations for subsequent

in-vitro testing. With the company's vast biobank of more than 150,000 assay-capable heterogenous human tumor samples, Predictive Oncology offers its academic and industry partners one of the industry's broadest AI-based, drug-discovery solutions, further complemented by its wholly owned Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (“CLIA”) lab and GMP facilities. For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to POAI are available in the company's newsroom at



About AINewsWire

AINewsWire

(“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from AINewsWire, text“AI” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

href="..." target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">... AINewsWire is powered by

IBN

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the AINewsWire website applicable to all content provided by AINW, wherever published or re-published:imer,