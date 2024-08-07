Biomednewsbreaks - Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) Release Promising Clinical Data As Global Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics Market Grows

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Annovis Bio

(NYSE: ANVS) , a late-stage, clinical-drug company pioneering transformative therapies for neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's (“AD”) and Parkinson's disease (“PD”), has released preclinical data from a study of its lead compound, buntanetap. According to the announcement, the study showed the synergistic effect of buntanetap combined with the glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) agonist dulaglutide (Trulicity[R]) in enhancing cognition in a mouse model of Alzheimer's disease.

The news comes as the global Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics Market is experiencing significant growth as an escalating aging population along with earlier and more accurate diagnoses contribute to more people facing the disease. The article noted that the sector is projected to exceed

$30.8 billion

by 2033, with a promising CAGR of

18.8% from 2024 to 2033. Biotech and pharma companies active in the space include

Pfizer Inc.

(NYSE: PFE) ,

Eli Lilly and Company

(NYSE: LLY) ,

GSK plc

(NYSE: GSK)

and

Novo Nordisk A/S

(NYSE: NVO) .

“In 2018, Annovis Bio published data showing that buntanetap fully restored memory, learning and synaptic potentiation in an Alzheimer's mouse model,” the article stated.“Building on this research, Annovis recently investigated whether combining buntanetap with the GLP-1 agonist dulaglutide would produce a synergistic effect in the same animal model. The results were compelling: while buntanetap alone restored cognitive function to 100% and dulaglutide alone to 80%, the combination of these two compounds not only restored cognitive function but also enhanced it beyond levels seen in healthy controls.”

About Annovis Bio Inc.

Annovis Bio is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, and is dedicated to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as Alzheimer's disease ("AD") and Parkinson's disease ("PD"). The company's innovative approach targets multiple neurotoxic proteins, aiming to restore brain function and improve the quality of life for patients.

