Techmediabreaks Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ: DJT) Announces 'Milestone' Launch Of TV Streaming On Ios Devices

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Trump & Group (NASDAQ: DJT) , operator of the social-media Truth Social, has added linear TV streaming functionality on devices. According to the announcement, iOS users can update their Truth Social apps through the Apple App Store to access TV streaming. After the app has been updated, they can use the new feature by clicking on the Truth+ streaming icon, which looks like a TV and which enables users to stream content as standalone channels or in a separate picture-in-picture (“PiP”) window while on the Truth Social platform.

The addition of streaming on iOS devices is a piece of TMTG's strategic rollout of its streaming platform: Truth+. Next, the company anticipates releasing streaming apps integrated with the Truth Social platform that will offer features such as an interactive 14-day electronic guide, instant catch-up TV on shows broadcast in the past week, network DVR, video on demand, subscription video on demand, a marketplace and more.

“We've hit a big milestone in our TV streaming rollout, with the service now available across the entire Truth Social platform - iOS, Android and the Web,” said Trump Media & Technology Group CEO Devin Nunes in the press release.“Our uncancellable CDN is delivering high-quality TV streaming to all Truth Social users. As we continue to test the service, we look forward to rolling out new Truth+ apps for over-the-top streaming to mobile devices and TVs.”

To view the full press release, visit



About

Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group is on a mission to end Big Tech's assault on free speech by opening up the internet and giving people their voices back. TMTG operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations. For more information about this company, visit

.

