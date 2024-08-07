Techmediabreaks Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: NMHI) Closes On Public Offering Valued At $1.2M

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Nature's Miracle (NASDAQ: NMHI) , a growing agriculture-technology company providing equipment and services to growers in the controlled environment (“CEA”) industry, has closed on its previously announced underwritten public offering. The offering was comprised of five million shares of common stock at a price of

$0.24

per share. The offering resulted in gross proceeds of

$1.2 million, before underwriting discounts and offering expenses were deducted. The underwriter was also granted an option to purchase additional common stock shares of the company and/or warrants. EF Hutton LLC acted as the sole book running manager for the offering.



To view the full press release, visit



About Nature's Miracle Holding Inc.

Nature's Miracle is a growing agriculture technology company providing equipment and services to growers in the controlled environment agriculture (“CEA”) industry, which also includes vertical farming in

North America. Nature's Miracle offers hardware to design, build and operate various indoor growing settings including greenhouses and indoor-growing spaces. Nature's Miracle, through its two wholly owned subsidiaries (Visiontech Group Inc. and Hydroman Inc.), provides grow lights as well as other hydroponic products to hundreds of indoor growers in

North America. For more information about this company, visit

.

