Techmediabreaks Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI) Selected By City Of Lakeland To Enhance Road User Safety, Security

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Iteris (NASDAQ: ITI) , the world's trusted ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that the City of Lakeland, Florida, has selected it to provide smart mobility infrastructure management technologies to support the city's Intersection Crash Avoidance Safety Program (“iCASP”). The project includes the deployment of key components of Iteris' ClearMobility(R) Platform, the world's most complete solution to monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure continuously.

According to the announcement, the City of Lakeland initiated this project because of the many crashes attributed to red light running in certain high-impact intersections throughout the city. Therefore, the deployment of Iteris' advanced technology at 19 of these intersections is expected to enhance security for the traveling public in the city.

“We're thrilled to be supporting FDOT and the City of Lakeland in their Intersection Collision Avoidance Safety Program,” commented Kevin Exner, regional vice president at Iteris.“This is not only an excellent chance to carry on with our extensive work in the Florida market, but it also combines two of our greatest passions at Iteris: the advancement of ITS infrastructure and the enhancement of road user safety.”

