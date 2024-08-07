Investornewsbreaks Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SILO) Enters Agreement To Launch New Study Of SPU-16 Homing Peptide For Multiple Sclerosis

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Silo Pharma (NASDAQ: SILO) , a developmental-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing formulations and drug-delivery systems for traditional therapeutics and psychedelic treatments, has entered into an agreement with WuXi AppTec (Hong Kong) Limited, a leading global contract research organization (“CRO”). The agreement regards the launch of a preclinical small animal study of SPU-16, a central nervous system (“CNS”) homing peptide targeting multiple sclerosis (“MS”). According to the announcement, Silo Pharma is advancing SPU-16 development through a commercial evaluation license and option agreement with the University of Maryland, Baltimore (“UMB”).

“We are excited to launch this new study of our novel CNS homing peptide under the management of WuXi AppTec, one of the largest CROs in Asia and globally,” said Silo CEO Eric Weisblum.“Designed to cross the blood-brain barrier and target damaged tissue and inflammation, SPU-16 has been shown to enhance the therapeutic effect of current and future therapeutics while decreasing the toxicity of the drugs. While we are currently investigating the peptide for MS, it could provide similar benefits for multiple neuroinflammatory pathologies.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Silo Pharma Inc.

Silo Pharma is a developmental-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that address underserved conditions including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions and central nervous system (“CNS”) diseases. Silo focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in novel formulations and drug-delivery systems. The company's lead program, SPC-15, is an intranasal treatment targeting post-traumatic stress disorder (“PTSD”) and stress-induced anxiety disorders. SP-26 is a time-release, ketamine-loaded implant for fibromyalgia and chronic pain relief. Silo's two preclinical programs are SPC-14, an intranasal compound for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, and SPU-16, a CNS-homing peptide targeting multiple sclerosis (“MS”). Silo's research and development programs are conducted through collaborations with Columbia University and the University of Maryland, Baltimore. For more information about the company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SILO are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN