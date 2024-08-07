Nobel Laureate Yunus Named Interim BD Leader

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Muhammad Yunus has been named the interim leader of Bangladesh following the ouster of ex-prime Hasina, who fled the country amidst escalating protests.

The 84-year-old Nobel laureate was appointed as chief adviser to the interim after Hasina's departure, according to the BBC.

The protests, which began in early July with university students demanding the abolition of quotas in civil service jobs, quickly evolved into a broader anti-government movement.

The unrest has resulted in more than 400 deaths in clashes between government forces and protesters. Monday alone saw over 100 fatalities, marking the deadliest day of the unrest, and numerous police stations were set on fire.

The massive protests, led by students, rejected the idea of a military-led government and instead called for Prof. Yunus to lead the interim administration. Yunus accepted the role after a meeting among President Mohammad Shahabuddin, military leaders, and student representatives.

"When the students who have sacrificed so much are requesting me to step in at this difficult juncture, how can I refuse?" Yunus asked.

