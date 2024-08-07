Minister Of Health Inspects Abbassia Hospital, Urges Improvements In Construction, Services

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Deputy Prime and Minister of and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, visited Abbassia Chest Hospital on Tuesday to follow up on the progress of work and the services provided to citizens.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the of Health and Population, stated that the minister began his visit by listening to a detailed presentation on the hospital buildings and departments, human resources and their specialties, as well as attendance rates. The occupancy rates reached 72% in the internal department and 98% in the care department.

During his inspection, the minister directed the creation of guide signs to help visitors quickly reach the departments due to the hospital's large area.

Abdel Ghaffar added that the minister inspected the construction and development work underway in the new building of the hospital. He criticized the rates of completion, the level of finishing, and cleaning work, stressing that the development work rates are unsatisfactory compared to the time period assigned to the implementing agencies, despite the absence of any financial obstacles or challenges.

The minister also emphasized the need to quickly complete the construction of the building according to the specified timetables and directed a daily report on development and completion rates. He noted that the new building includes an outpatient department, an emergency department, an intensive care department, and a chest surgery department.

Abbassia Chest Disease Hospital is one of the first hospitals to start treating drug-resistant tuberculosis since 2006. The hospital consists of 16 buildings with a capacity of 335 beds, including 100 beds for tuberculosis patients, 77 intensive care beds (including 30 intermediate care beds), and 21 beds in the emergency and reception department (including 2 cardiopulmonary resuscitation beds). The hospital also has 2 CT scan machines.

Additionally, the hospital contains an integrated laboratory for diagnosing tuberculosis and chest diseases, a PCR laboratory for detecting viruses, a pathology laboratory for examining tissues, and a developed chest and bronchial endoscopy department.