Amir Grants Al Wajbah Decoration To Ambassador Of Palestine

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met on Wednesday morning at his Amiri Diwan office with Ambassador of the State of Palestine Munir Abdullah Ghannam, who called on HH the Amir to greet him on the occasion of the end of his tenure in the country.

HH the Amir granted Al Wajbah Decoration to the Palestinian Ambassador in recognition of his role in contributing to the enhancement of bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and the State of Palestine, wishing him success in his future missions, and the relations between the two countries further development and progress.

For his part, the Palestinian Ambassador expressed his thanks and appreciation to HH the Amir and to the state officials for the cooperation he received that contributed to the success of his work in the country.

