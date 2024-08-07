Elabnext And US Lab Partners Join Forces To Enhance Digital Infrastructure Of Emerging Life Science Companies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- eLabNext , an Eppendorf Group Company offering a flexible Digital Laboratory equipped with a Laboratory Inventory Management System (LIMS) and Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN), announced today that they've entered into a“preferred vendor” partnership with US Lab Partners , a strategic consulting and advisory firm that provides life sciences companies with best-in-class labs, facilities, and EH&S programs.

US Lab Partners engages with life science organizations at various points during the corporate life cycle to provide the infrastructure life sciences companies require to solve complex issues, pursue opportunities, achieve measurable cost savings, and serve their employees and stakeholders. The partnership ensures that US Lab Partners clients, including academic spin-outs and established biotech and pharma companies building new capabilities, are equipped with the digital capabilities to support laboratory workflows, sample management, compliance, and other operational necessities alongside the physical facilities and vendor relationships.

“We help our clients develop a roadmap for their project, implement a strategic plan, and manage every step of the process using our pre-existing ecosystem of partners,” explains Demet Aybar, CEO and Founder of US Lab Partners.“Adding eLabNext as a valued member of that ecosystem means that we provide our clients with the best sample, inventory, equipment, and protocol management system available so their research can be as successful as possible.”

“Like eLabNext, the team at US Lab Partners has a background in science, and we share a strategic vision: To help scientific teams in life sciences achieve their full potential by providing the best solutions in the industry,” states Zareh Zurabyan, Head of eLabNext, Americas.“This alignment makes us the perfect partners. We're excited to enhance the efficiency of US Lab Partners' clients through laboratory digitalization.”

About eLabNext:

eLabNext is an all-in-one Digital Lab Platform that offers an intuitive and flexible solution to collect, manage, and analyze laboratory information. The software includes modules for an electronic lab notebook, sample tracking, inventory management, protocol management, and a wide range of marketplace add-ons to extend functionality. eLabNext enhances productivity by streamlining the processes of documenting, organizing, searching, and archiving data, samples, and protocols. The data is accessible through cloud-hosted ISO-certified data centers. The software is most suitable for industry R&D labs, ranging from start-ups to mid-size pharma and biotech companies and academic research groups and institutes.



About US Lab Partners:

US Lab Partners is a strategic consulting and advisory firm that aims to help scientific teams in the life sciences achieve their full potential by providing the best products, services, and solutions in the industry. Their team of laboratory and facility experts provides the lab operations, facilities, and EH&S infrastructure life sciences companies require to solve complex issues, pursue opportunities, achieve measurable cost savings, and serve their employees and stakeholders.

