Truck Parking Club Sponsors Free Year Of Parking For Winner Of 2024 Transition Trucking: Driving For Excellence Award

Truck Parking Club to sponsor one free year of parking for 2024 Transition Trucking Winner

Truck Parking Club to sponsor one free year of parking to the veteran who wins the 2024 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fastport is pleased to announce Truck Parking Club as a new sponsor for the 2024 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award. As part of their sponsorship, Truck Parking Club will provide this year's winner with one free year of truck parking. Recognizing the persistent challenge of securing safe and accessible parking for truck drivers, Truck Parking Club's generous contribution will provide the award-winning military veteran with $2,500 worth of parking in their first year as an owner-operator.The 2024 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award celebrates the accomplishments of military veterans who have successfully transitioned to careers in the trucking industry. This prestigious award will be presented in Washington, DC, on December 13th, 2024, and will honor a veteran with exceptional dedication, skills, and contributions to the industry. In addition to the Truck Parking Club's free parking sponsorship, the winner will also receive a brand-new 2024 Kenworth T680 truck.“We are thrilled to support this year's Transition Trucking award winner by addressing one of the most significant challenges faced by truck drivers today: finding reliable parking,” said Evan Shelley, Co-founder and CEO of Truck Parking Club.“Our commitment is to ease the parking burden for our winner as they embark on their new journey with the Kenworth T680, and to support the broader community of veterans who choose trucking as their next career.”Truck Parking Club provides convenient hourly, daily, weekly, and monthly truck parking solutions for drivers across the nation. This sponsorship underscores the company's commitment to supporting veterans and promoting excellence within the trucking industry."Having read the submissions from our nominees over the past few years, it's evident that truck parking is a major concern," stated Brad Bentley, President of Fastport. "Truck Parking Club's innovative solutions will benefit thousands of drivers, and we are proud to have them as sponsors for this year's award and hope to have them as long-term partners."The Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award is a collaboration between the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Hiring Our Heroes Program, Kenworth, and Fastport. The initiative highlights the importance of creating opportunities for military veterans in the trucking industry and provides them with the resources needed to succeed as they transition to civilian careers.About Truck Parking Club:Truck Parking Club is a leader in providing comprehensive parking solutions for truck drivers. By offering convenient and accessible parking spaces across the country, Truck Parking Club helps drivers overcome one of the industry's biggest challenges. The company is committed to improving the quality of life for drivers and supporting veterans in the trucking community.About Fastport, Inc.:Fastport Inc. solves America's toughest recruiting challenges through research, technology, and people. Fastport is also a U.S. Department of Labor Industry Intermediary and a part of the Centers of Excellence to support registered apprenticeship development and sustainability. For more information about Fastport and Registered Apprenticeships, visit or .

