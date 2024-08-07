The National Diversity Council Announces NDC Learning & Consulting Rebrand

(MENAFN- 3BL) UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /3BL/ - The National Diversity Council (NDC) is announcing the rebranding of two core programs. The NDC Virtual Suite will become NDC Hub and NDC Strategic Solutions will become NDC Consulting. The rebranding aligns with the NDC's mission-driven work and its adaptability to the changing landscape in the diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) space as NDC seeks to lead successful strategies for organizational excellence and community engagement. The goal of the nonprofit is to continue to organizations and individuals with innovative knowledge and strategies to drive positive change for the collective work of DEIB.

The National Diversity Council will release two new service logos with webpage redesigns that will align with the nonprofit's DEIB commitment to fostering inclusion in workplaces and communities. In addition, the NDC Learning Hub has expanded content across the DEIB spectrum including accessibility, neurodiversity, supplier diversity, multi-cultural marketing and more. The NDC Consulting network consists of 25 experienced DEIB practitioners dedicated to advancing strategies that propel organizations forward to meet business objectives.

“The rebranding of NDC Learning Hub and NDC Consulting marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide unparalleled education and consulting services. This rebranding is the first step in enhancing the accessibility and relevance of the NDC's services and reflects our commitment to innovation and growth,” said Dawn Hooper, Interim Executive Director at the National Diversity Council.

Dr. Cecilia Orellana-Rojas, Chief of Learning & Consulting at the National Diversity Council stated,“As our organization evolves in the DEIB space, we want to expand our services, programs and learning solutions to resonate with our workplaces and communities.”

Orellana-Rojas added that this refreshed identity will enhance“our ability to provide top-notch learning solutions and consulting services, driving meaningful impact for our clients and their organizations.”

The NDC Learning & Consulting Department offers a variety of DEIB solutions to engage your team for business success. Learn about all our services at .

About the National Diversity Council

The National Diversity Council (NDC) is a 501 (c)(3) organization dedicated to being both a resource and an advocate for the value of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB). Through our nationwide affiliates, events and learning and consulting, the NDC helps organizations create pathways that develop a more inclusive workplace, community and environment. For more information about the National Diversity Council, please visit

