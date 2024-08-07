Elevating Manufacturer Voices At The Forefront Of Sustainable Transformation

(MENAFN- 3BL) In this latest blog written by Lee Green, Senior Director of Marketing and Communications, at Cascale, he highlights the importance of voices in addressing the complex issues facing our for a sustainable future. Green reflects on the recent Manufacturer Forum in Shanghai, held in collaboration with ISPO Shanghai, reiterating the significance of proactive engagement with manufacturers and empowering them to take actionable steps towards sustainability.

Read the full blog here .