AB Shortlisted In Nine Categories At The Investment Week Sustainable Investment Awards 2024

AllianceBernstein (AB) is honored to have been shortlisted in nine categories at the Week Sustainable Investment Awards 2024. From being shortlisted for Best Sustainable Investment Thought Leadership Paper to Group of the Year for ESG Integration and to a variety of Best Sustainable Fund categories, the is recognizing our efforts to integrate material ESG factors into research and investments. These awards honor fund & service providers, research teams, and individuals who play a key part in the field of sustainable investing. To learn more about the Investment Week Sustainable Investment Awards, visit: .

The full list of shortlisted submission can be found on Investment Week's website .

The publication, Bridging ESG Silos: The Intersection of Climate Change and Modern Slavery , that was produced by AB and Walk Free-an international human rights organization-was shortlisted for the Best Sustainable Investment Thought Leadership Paper. This paper helps investors to understand the links between material risks related to climate change and modern slavery. It also helps investors address such risks through providing two new tools to manage and disclose climate-related modern slavery risks: a climate-reporting supplement and investor stewardship guidance.

AB's Environmental Research and Engagement Team was shortlisted for Best Sustainable Investment Research Team. The team collaborates with AB's investment teams across our assets globally to support the integration of material environmental issues into their decision-making through education, research, engagement external partnerships, and the development of tools and resources. It seeks to develop and share the firm's knowledge capital on issues such as the energy transition, coal and principles for responsible asset transfer to coalesce with peers, clients, regulators and other stakeholders on best practices within the financial markets. In 2023, biodiversity emerged as a key strategic focus as an increasingly material risk and opportunity in several key industries and asset classes that is highly interrelated with climate change. Some of the team's thought leadership can be found here .

AB is the founding member of the Columbia Climate School's Corporate Affiliate Program. Our Climate Change and Investment Academy, developed in partnership with Columbia Climate School, was shortlisted for the Best Sustainable Investment Education Initiative. More details on the partnership can be found here .

AB's Fixed Income Responsible Investing Team was shortlisted for Group of the Year for ESG Integration. The team's work in enhancing AB's proprietary credit-rating and risk-scoring platform-PRISM-is particularly notable. With this latest iteration, the team worked to improve scoring consistency and free up analysts' time for activities such as engagements. One of the major developments of PRISM 3.0 is the ability to link the financially material E, S and G factors to specific ESG data metrics, which then can be leveraged to populate“objective” base scores across industries.

Lastly, several of our Portfolios with Purpose-AB's platform of ESG-focused strategies-were shortlisted for product-based categories, including: Best Sustainable Global Equity Fund, Best Sustainable Specialist Fund, Best Sustainable Multi-Asset Fund, Best Sustainable Bond Fund, and Best Newcomer Sustainable Bond Fund.

