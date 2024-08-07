Viatris 2023 Sustainability Report: Addressing The Global Burden Of Ncds

(MENAFN- 3BL) In 2023, NCDs continued to dominate as the leading causes of death globally according to WHO, accounting for about 74% of all deaths. Of those approximately 41 million deaths, 77% occur in LMICs, adding to the dual burden of NCD and infectious disease. NCDs representing significant burden.1

In 2023, we continued to grow our extensive portfolio of medicines to treat NCDs. Notable examples in the areas of cardiovascular and respiratory as well as dermatology and opthalmology included:

Launched BreynaTM Inhalation Aerosol in the U.S., the first FDA approved generic version of AstraZeneca's Symbicort® for people with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), with our partner Kindeva Drug Delivery L.P.



Made Relpax for migraine and Dymista for allergic rhinitis available without a prescription in Australia, which is considered the allergy capital of the world with over 5 million people living with allergic disease.2 We also received over-the-counter approval for the pain medication Celebrex.

Introduced Dymista nasal spray in Kuwait and China and Yupelri, for people living with COPD, in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. We also received positive top-line results for Yupelri phase 3 trial in China

Launched Elidel (pimecrolimus), indicated in the treatment of certain skin conditions such as eczema, for pediatric patients following the receipt of reimbursement approval in China

Launched Mytricon in South Africa to improve women's access to quality and affordable contraception

Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world3 - an estimated 90,000 individuals – and the approval of the first generic of Glatiramer Acetate is an important step for those managing the symptoms of the disease and other medical conditions that are commonly associated with MS.

Received approval in Malaysia for Legalon E+ for chronic liver disease. Prior to the approval of this fixed-dose combination treatment with once daily dosing, Vitamin E had been used as an added-on therapy to our Legalon capsules

Received U.S. FDA approval of RYZUMVITM 0.75% eye drops for the treatment of pharmacologically-induced mydriasis4

Launched in the Netherlands the first generic of Foster Aerosol, which is indicated for use in people living with asthma and COPD In the U.S., in 2023, Viatris' subsidiary MPI submitted its first-tofile abbreviated new drug application with the FDA for Aprepitant Injectable Emulsion, 32mg/4.4mL (7.2 mg/mL), used to prevent postoperative nausea and vomiting.

In addition to expanding access to medicines, Viatris offers solutions including awareness, prevention and early detection. Through partnerships in these key stages, we seek to bring access to medicines and support services to people and healthcare systems across the world. These efforts in 2023 included the following:



Supported New York University Abu Dhabi's“The UAE Healthy Future Study,” an ambitious collaborative research project designed to uncover valuable data, disease trends and insights to drive progress in elevating public health and overall wellbeing

Supported screening of more than 1,000 patients in Malaysia for diabetes on World Diabetes Day

Promoted medication adherence in Malaysia through the Viatris Health Buddy program, which helps to remind patients to take their chronic medications in close monitoring and follow-up with their prescribers

Collaborated with Frontier Healthcare Group, which runs a chain of 19 medical centers/clinics in Singapore, on a project across four clinics to understand public health needs in the community. Based on results of the initial survey, referral programs may be established to address health needs under supervision of a primary care team.

Following research we supported about integrated care of HIV and NCDs, Viatris in 2023 supported research into the cost-effectiveness of proposed integrated models of care. The“Spending Wisely” report describes the results of a review to identify different models of integrated HIV-NCD services across the continuum of care in LMICs and to assess the costs and impact. In Europe, about 500,000 people die each year due to deep venous thrombosis,5 where Viatris plays a major role in supplying injectable anticoagulants. Research suggests many of these clot-related deaths are preventable, highlighting the importance of preventive measures, especially for high-risk individuals. In 2023, Viatris supported World Thrombosis Day to help raise awareness about this critical health issue.

