عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Stock Exchange Closes Higher

Qatar Stock Exchange Closes Higher


8/7/2024 2:00:22 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar stock exchange (QSE) closed higher on Wednesday with the index rising by 27.81 points, or 0.28%, to reach 10,076.81 points.

During the session, 167,822,265 shares were traded, with a total value of QR 372,316,636.817, across 13,854 transactions in all sectors.

Shares of 35 companies increased, 12 companies saw a decline, and three companies maintained their previous closing prices.

The market capitalization at the end of the trading session was QR 580,993,340,671.550, compared to QR 578,988,348,515.370 in the previous session.

MENAFN07082024000063011010ID1108528331


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search