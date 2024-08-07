What People Want From Work Has Changed: How JVG Strategies Helps Professionals Build Careers Aligned With New Norms

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The future of work is here, and it has changed what people want from their careers. After the pandemic, we saw a huge wave of resignations and rapid job changes. Now, with advancements in AI and the impact of social media, values continue to shift toward remote work, work-life balance and integration,

upskilling and personal development. JVG Strategies LLC ("JVG Strategies"), a career development firm, offers career coaching programs designed around these emerging trends and supports modern job seekers and professionals in navigating their career paths.

Recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that the U.S. has 8.1 million job openings, and 7.2 million unemployed workers. While several reasons account for this disparity, one perspective is that people have new priorities when it comes to choosing work. A survey by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce revealed that 36% of individuals aged 25-34 are focusing on further education and training before re-entering the job market and 49% are not willing to take jobs that are not remote.

"More people are feeling empowered to step back, get creative, and build careers around the life they want. While this mentality is still a luxury and not universal, it is becoming more accessible thanks to side-hustles, entrepreneurship and remote work. However, more choices can create indecision and confusion," says Jacqueline Victoria Grant, Founder of JVG Strategies. "In support of this, we offer career clarity coaching to help people get a clearer understanding of what they want. From there, we'd work with them to build a job search strategy aligned with these goals. This leads to intentional career plans that balance life values and professional goals."

Other coaching programs that JVG Strategies offers include interview coaching, career wellness coaching and professional presence coaching. The company aims at supporting clients with very practical career elements: including building a strong resume, creating a strategic approach to job searching, and offering key interviewing strategies. However, these programs also focus on holistic self-development and values discovery, viewing careers as vehicles to the lifestyles we want and the people we want to become.

The team at JVG Strategies are trained coaches with strong corporate backgrounds and personal experience in career transitions. The outcomes of working with JVG Strategies include more intentional career paths, accelerated job search results, improved negotiation outcomes, and lasting personal growth.

About JVG Strategies

JVG Strategies LLC is a boutique career development firm specializing in individual career coaching for job seekers and professionals and corporate coaching programs for start-ups. Services include interview coaching, job search coaching, career wellness coaching, and more.

