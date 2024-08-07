Anthony F. Cordeiro Charitable Foundation Awards $13,000 To Six Local Nonprofits

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Melanie and Kyra Cordeiro present a check to the team at Fall River Deaconess Home to combat food insecurity.

Grants will support addiction recovery services, combat food insecurity, provide onsite sunscreen for campers, and promote the and well-being of animals

- Anthony F. Cordeiro, FounderFALL RIVER, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Anthony F. Cordeiro Charitable Foundation today announced that grants totaling $13,000 have been awarded to six local nonprofit organizations dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families in Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Since its inception in 2018, the Foundation has awarded more than $238,000 to local organizations.The Anthony F. Cordeiro Charitable Foundation aims to strengthen communities by enhancing opportunities for health and mental health services, food, shelter, education, and animal welfare. Awards are granted twice per year to area nonprofits in alignment with this mission.“Our grantees have created significant, positive change for many families, communities, individuals and organizations across Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island,” notes Anthony F. Cordeiro, Founder of the Charitable Foundation.“We are proud to recognize their accomplishments and would like to thank our donors, Founders' Circle members, local business owners, friends, and neighbors for their support, which makes our work possible.”Awards are funded by individual donations and proceeds from the Foundation's annual golf tournament and winter gala. This year's 19th Annual Golf Invitational will be held at Lake of Isles in North Stonington, Connecticut on August 20th. The sponsors of this sold-out event include Audi Fall River (Hole in One Sponsor), Barrett's Alehouse (19th Hole Sponsor), David's Fish Market (Steel Drum Sponsor), Bosse Brothers Flooring (Snack Sponsor), and The Navicon Group (Lunch and Cigar Sponsor), MB Electrical Contracting (Cart Sponsor) and Safe Roof Systems (Gift Sponsor).The First Round of 2024 Grantees are:Adult & Teen Challenge Southern New England Women's Home (Taunton, Massachusetts) - $5,000 will waive the $750 induction fee for addiction recovery services for seven women from low-income areas or those experiencing homelessness. This fee includes the cost associated with processing applications, filling out medical forms, conducting an initial 12-panel drug test, and providing necessary materials such as printed curricula, toiletries, and educational supplies. By covering these initial expenses, financial barriers preventing these women from accessing critical healthcare services will be eliminated.Fall River Deaconess Home (Fall River, Massachusetts) - $2,500 will provide ten families with $100 of groceries and fund six to eight activities for groups of twelve youth. These activities enrich the lives of trauma-impacted youth by exposing them to new opportunities, allowing them to normalize their experiences, and enhancing their engagement in mental and behavioral health treatment.J. Arthur Trudeau Memorial Center (Warwick, Rhode Island) - $2,500 will help establish a pantry of non-perishable goods for families of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities who are facing food insecurity. 90% of children enrolled at the Center are on state insurance and many are below the poverty line. An easily-accessible, stocked food pantry for families in need will alleviate financial stress and ensure students are nourished and ready to learn every day.YMCA Southcoast (New Bedford, Massachusetts) - $1,000 will purchase portable sunscreen dispensers, stands, and 1-liter bottles of 30 SPF sunscreen for the YMCA. The dispensers will be strategically placed in outdoor spaces so that free sunscreen is available to all who need it when participating in outdoor activities. Display boards accompanying the dispensers are coordinated with IMPACT Melanoma and will provide critical information on safe sun practices.Pet Refuge (North Kingstown, Rhode Island) - $1,000 will provide necessary medical care and other necessities to the shelter's 16 'Lifers', cats that were deemed unadoptable for various reasons.Sunny Paws Rescue (East Falmouth, Massachusetts) - $1,000 will help locals facing financial hardship afford necessary medical care for their beloved pets. This will decrease the number of rehomed pets and positively impact the health of owners by allowing them to remain with their animals.“Congratulations to our First Round of 2024 grantees,” said Melanie Cordeiro , Executive Director of the Foundation.“The passion and commitment demonstrated by these six organizations are truly inspiring. We are proud to help contribute to their continued success by supporting critical projects that make a meaningful impact.”Applications are currently open for the Foundation's second round of funding for 2024. Nonprofit organizations in Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island whose programs support The Cordeiro Foundation's mission are invited to apply. Full guidelines and application materials can be downloaded here. Applications are due on or before December 31, 2024. Questions about grant applications or the annual golf tournament can be directed to Melanie Cordeiro at ...

