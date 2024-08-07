Local NJ Philanthropy Event Raises $75,000 For Digestive Disease Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Allied Digestive Health and the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation Together for Annual Awareness Fundraiser

LONG BRANCH, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Following a night of live music, food, and dancing, the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation 's BANDed Together Event is proud to highlight the overwhelming success of its annual fundraiser. Hosted by the foundation's New Jersey Chapter and sponsored in part by Allied Digestive Health , a company of Assured Healthcare Partners® (AHP®) and one of the largest gastroenterology groups in the Northeast U.S., the August 1 BANDed Together Event welcomed patrons to support in finding a cure to its namesake conditions. The 2024 event resulted in a donation total of $75,000, all of which will go towards advancing research, education, and patient support programs.“Events like our New Jersey BANDed Together would not be possible without the support of our amazing sponsors, especially Allied Digestive Health,” says AnnaMaria Mindish, Executive Director of the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, New Jersey Chapter.“Dr. Penny Turtel has been instrumental in not only building our BANDed Together event, but also in increasing our awareness and fundraising efforts by tripling the attendance and revenue, year after year. We are grateful to Dr. Turtel and her team at Allied Digestive Health. She is truly a rock star!”The 10th annual installment of the BANDed Together Event created an opportunity for the community to learn, support, and raise awareness for their friends, family, and neighbors who suffer from Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. With extensive experience treating patients diagnosed, Allied Digestive Health understands the importance of supporting the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation's advocacy and patient care efforts. Through continued sponsorship, education, and events such as BANDed Together, the New Jersey chapter, and sponsors like Allied Digestive Health, hope to see the foundation's mission of curing Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis and improving the quality of life of children and adults affected by these diseases come to fruition.“Allied Digestive Health is proud to continue its support of the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation's mission,” adds Penny Turtel, MD, Executive Director of the Crohn's and Colitis New Jersey Chapter and Gastroenterologist at Shore Gastroenterology Associates, a division of Allied Digestive Health.“Patients, doctors, and the local community as a whole all benefit from the educational environment created by events like BANDed Together. Our doctors witness the impact of IBD on our patients firsthand, so we value the opportunity to contribute to finding a cure and raising awareness."Known collectively as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitisaffect millions of Americans every year. Since its conception in 1967, the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation's educational workshops, programs, and journals have allowed health professionals like Allied Digestive Health to stay up to date on the latest scientific findings and continue providing top-quality care for patients with these digestive diseases.The 2024 BANDed Together Event took place on August 1 with additional sponsorship from Takeda, Pfizer, Ocean Surgical Pavilion, BMS, and Johnson & Johnson. For more information on Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, as well as local treatment options, please visit . To donate and learn more about the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation's mission, please visit .Photo Caption 1: Penny Turtel, MD, Executive Director of the Crohn's and Colitis New Jersey Chapter and Gastroenterologist at Shore Gastroenterology Associates with Dr. Michael Aquino.Photo Caption 2: The Allied Digestive Health team at the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation's BANDed Together Event on August 1, 2024.###About the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation: The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation is the leading non-profit organization focused on both research and patient support for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The Foundation's mission is to cure Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, and to improve the quality of life for the millions of Americans living with IBD. Our work is dramatically accelerating the research process through our investment initiatives; we also provide extensive educational resources for patients and their families, medical professionals, and the public.About Assured Healthcare Partners: Assured Healthcare Partners® (AHP®) provides capital solutions supporting growth, consolidation, and repositioning opportunities in the healthcare services industry. AHP combines its flexible capital with company and sector-specific research, as well as an extensive industry network and internal team of specialized healthcare resources, to unlock value for portfolio companies and investors. For more information about AHP, visit ahpartners.About Allied Digestive Health: Allied Digestive Health is a leading gastroenterology and hepatology practice with 60+ locations throughout New Jersey and New York, specializing in colon cancer screening, and the treatment of Celiac Disease, GERD, and IBD. Allied Digestive Health is committed to empowering gastroenterologists to deliver compassionate, high-quality, and comprehensive care through an unparalleled patient experience. Their team, comprised of gastroenterologists, pathologists, anesthesiologists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants work together to uphold the highest standards of care. Learn more at allieddigestivehealth.For PR related inquiries, contact:Emily Peter9Sailemilyp@9sailFollow Allied Digestive Health:Facebook: @alliedigestivehealthInstagram: @allieddigestivehealthLinkedIn: @allieddigestivehealthX/Twitter: @ADHGastro

