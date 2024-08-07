Video Interview Software Market Worldwide Market Seeking Excellent Growth Spark Hire, Kira Talent, Breezy Hr

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HTF MI recently introduced Global Video Interview Software Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status (2024-2030). The market Study is segmented by key regions which is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the key players from the complete study are Hirevue (United States), Spark Hire (United States), Sonru (Ireland), Interviewstream (United States), Myinterview (Australia), Kira Talent (Canada), Vidcruiter (Canada), Recright (Finland), Greenjobinterview (United States), Breezy Hr (United States). According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Video Interview Software market to witness a CAGR of 12.9% during forecast period of 2024-2030. The market is segmented by Application (Healthcare, IT and Telecom, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), Retail, Others) by Type (Live Interview, Pre-Recorded Interview) by Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud-Based) by End-User (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises, Recruitment Agencies) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).The Video Interview Software market size is estimated to increase by USD Million at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2024 to 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2021 to 2024E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD Million. Definition: Video interview software is a tool that helps conduct virtual interviews thus eliminating need for traditional time consuming hiring process. Amid growing digitalization, enterprises such as Accenture, Google, Microsoft, BASF, Apple, Twitter, Facebook and others are conducting interviews over software and trend seems to be adopted by other enterprises as well. Recently, it has been observed that over 60% of recruiting firms are depending on applicants tracking system (ATS) for their hiring needs which is expected to propel the very market. Market Trends: Rising Demand for Mobile Support Based Video Interviewing Software Solution. Growing Use of Pay Per Interview/Job Model Software. Market Drivers: Benefits Offered by Video Interviewing Such as Reduced Hiring Time and Cost. Growing Focus on Automation in Recruitment by Large Enterprises. Market Opportunities: Ever Growing Race to Get Better Employer Branding Among Enterprises. Launching of User Friendly Video Software Recruitment Solution. The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below: In-depth analysis of Video Interview Software market segments by Types: Live Interview, Pre-Recorded Interview. Detailed analysis of Video Interview Software market segments by Applications: Healthcare, IT and Telecom, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance). Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions: The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.). North America (United States, Mexico & Canada). South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.). Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.). Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia). Video Interview Software Market Research Objectives: - Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, pronounce and examine the value, sales volume, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years. - To share comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (opportunities, drivers, growth potential, industry-specific challenges and risks). - To analyze the with respect to individual future prospects, growth trends and their involvement to the total market. - To analyze reasonable developments such as agreements, expansions new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. - To deliberately profile the key players and systematically examine their growth strategies. FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS: In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry. Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies). Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates). Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles). Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development). Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions). Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability). Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Video Interview Software Market: Chapter 01 – Video Interview Software Executive Summary Chapter 02 – Market Overview Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors Chapter 04 – Global Video Interview Software Market – Pricing Analysis Chapter 05 – Global Video Interview Software Market Background Chapter 06 - Global Video Interview Software Market Segmentation Chapter 07 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Video Interview Software Market Chapter 08 – Global Video Interview Software Market Structure Analysis Chapter 09 – Global Video Interview Software Market Competitive Analysis Chapter 10 – Assumptions and Acronyms Chapter 11 – Video Interview Software Market Research Methodology

