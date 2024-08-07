HCK Hot Chicken Lands In The Garden State, With The Opening Of Its West Caldwell Location

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WEST CALDWELL, NJ, USA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A spicy addition is coming to West Caldwell, NJ as HCK Hot Chicken, the renowned fast-casual restaurant brand known for its fiery Nashville-style cuisine and distinctive premium sauces, announces the grand opening of its first location in the garden state. The event is set to take place on August 10th, from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at 590 Passaic Ave. The location will be led by experienced businessman, Adam Jaludi.



"I am excited to bring HCK Hot Chicken's made-to-order dishes and incredible dining experience to the community," said Adam Jaludi, owner of the West Caldwell HCK Hot Chicken. "HCK Hot Chicken brings people together, and I wanted to extend this experience to the residents of West Caldwell."



In celebration of the opening, HCK Hot Chicken will give out a free sandwich to the first 24 guests in line. Plus, all guests will have the opportunity to enjoy $5 sandwiches throughout the opening day (limit one per guest).



Adding to the excitement, a prize wheel will be on-site for customers to spin and win free food for their next visit; guests will also have the chance to sign up for a chance to win Free Sandwiches for a Year. To enter the giveaway, register here . The winners will get one free sandwich each month for twelve months.



Renowned for its unique blend of top-quality ingredients and the ability to unite people through the love of food, HCK Hot Chicken is set to become a community staple.



The West Caldwell location will offer dine-in, pickup, and delivery options through third-party services such as Grubhub, Uber Eats, and DoorDash. Operating hours will be Monday through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.



HCK Hot Chicken was established in 2020 by co-founders Mike Sarago, Anthony Sarago, and Chef Freddy Gilmore. The restaurant specializes in hot chicken tenders and sandwiches that are prepared with made-to-order spices. HCK Hot Chicken lives up to its name with its unique and premium hot sauces that each infuse a different type of pepper.



For more information, visit or follow HCK Hot Chicken on Facebook and Instagram .



About HCK Hot Chicken

HCK Hot Chicken is a Nashville-style food concept that was born from one of contemporary history's most challenging periods, the global pandemic. Co-founders Mike and Anthony Sarago, along with Founding Chef Freddy Gilmore, decided to meet the moment by creating a restaurant that would unite people from all walks of life, reminding the world that despite adversity, we have the strength to survive and thrive and can do so with great tasting food.



In 2020, HCK Hot Chicken opened their flagship location in Woodbridge, VA. The restaurant features a flavor-packed menu that is complemented by a signature line of premium sauces. In 2022, HCK Hot Chicken launched a nationwide franchising program to bring their fun, fast-casual restaurant brand to more communities.



To learn more, visit .

