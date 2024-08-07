Pioneers Heating & Air Answers Summer Weather Questions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pioneers Heating & Air

The local HVAC company answers top questions about summer weather and air conditioners

- Pioneers Heating & AirPASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Different seasons place different demands on HVAC systems, and the stress of summer weather can push air conditioners to their limits.Pioneers Heating & Air , a leading HVAC company in Pasadena, recently answered five of the most common questions homeowners have about summer weather and their AC systems.To begin, they answer,“How often should I service my air conditioner?” by explaining:“We recommend servicing your system once a year for the best results. Doing so will mean better efficiency and fewer breakdowns, which could end up costing you a lot more than you bargained for.”They also encourage homeowners to hire trusted professionals to service their air conditioners.Next, they move on to answer,“What temperature should I set my thermostat to in summer?”“While the exact temperature you choose during the summer will vary depending on what you feel comfortable in, it's usually best to keep it at about 78 degrees.This will allow you to stay cool while also keeping your energy bill as low as possible.A programmable thermostat is recommended to ensure you're not wasting any energy.”Next, they answer,“How can I improve my air conditioner's efficiency?”“The best way to improve your air conditioner's efficiency is to do regular maintenance. That includes things like checking the ductwork and cleaning or even replacing the filters.You can consult a trusted professional for specific recommendations on how to keep your air conditioner running most efficiently.”They then move on to explain why an air conditioner could be leaking water:“There are several different reasons your air conditioner may be leaking water. Some of them include dirty filters, clogged drain lines, and low refrigerant.Your best bet is to complete a thorough inspection of the drain lines and give them a good clean. if this doesn't do the trick, then calling a professional is always a good idea.”Finally, they answer this important question:“How can I prevent my air conditioner from breaking down during summer?”They encourage homeowners to keep their outdoor units clear of debris, including leaves and dirt. Regular filter changes and annual inspections with HVAC professionals will also help their AC system function optimally and prevent unnecessary issues.To learn more about this topic, visit the Pioneers Heating & Air blog.Homeowners concerned about their air conditioner's efficiency can call the Pioneers Heating and Air team for answers to their questions or to schedule air conditioner maintenance.Contact Information:Pioneers Heating & AirEmail: ...Phone: (626) 217-0559Website:

Pioneers Heating & Air

Pioneers Heating & Air

+1 626-217-0559

email us here