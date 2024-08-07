Paris Olympics: Golfers Aditi Ashok And Diksha Dagar Get Off To A Solid Start In Round 1

(MENAFN- IANS) Paris, Aug 7 (IANS) India's Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar got off to a solid start in the women's individual stroke play at the Paris as Aditi finished tied for 13th spot while Diksha was tied seventh. Both have all to play for in the next three rounds.

Aditi made a considerable name for herself at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when she finished fourth in the competition just missing out on a spot on the podium. The 26-year-old is participating in what is her third appearance at the Games and finished with a par score of 72 on the day.

Aditi started strongly and hit a birdie in the third hole. She went on to hit a bogey in the 8th hole but made up for it in the very next with another birdie. A 13th-hole birdie further propelled her chance of finishing in the top 10 on the day but a double bogey in the final hole of the day saw her finish at the par score.

Two-time Deaflympics gold medallist, Diksha finished the day with a score of one minus 71. Three birdies in the seventh, 11th and 14th holes respectively and two bogies towards the end of the day in the 17th and 18th saw her finish tied at seventh place.

French golfer Celine Boutier finished with a seven-under-par score on the day with 65 strokes taken to complete the course and lead the pack at the end of Round 1.