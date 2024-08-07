Effectual Inc. Earns No. 44 On The 2024 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CRN® Spotlights the Top IT Providers for Outstanding Performance and Growth

Effectual , an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner specializing in enterprise digital transformation, announced today that CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company ®, has named Effectual to the No. 44 spot

on CRN's 2024 Fast Growth 150 list. With this list, CRN recognizes the fastest-growing and strongest-performing North American integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants.

Solution providers on the Fast Growth 150 have achieved significant sales growth over the previous two years-with business acceleration driven by forward-thinking strategies and expert technology knowledge.

"From migration to modernization, enterprise organizations are creating efficiencies and empowering their teams to innovate with the effective use of cloud technologies," said Robb Allen, CEO of Effectual. Our focus on AWS has positioned Effectual as a partner of choice to execute against complex business challenges and enable positive business outcomes. Achieving position No. 44 on CRN's 2024 Fast Growth 150 recognizes Effectual's reputation for excellence and realizing our vision for professional and managed services."

"Companies spotlighted on the 2024 Fast Growth 150 leveraged extensive technology expertise along with innovative business strategies to accelerate growth and stay ahead of the curve in the always-changing IT landscape," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "This achievement demonstrates an exemplary commitment to success, agility in the face of rapid industry change, and creative strategies that drive lasting results.

About Effectual

Effectual is a trusted managed and professional services company working with commercial enterprises and the public sector to enable digital transformation and full-stack IT modernization. As an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, Effectual's experienced and passionate team focuses on enabling positive business outcomes through the effective use of cloud technology.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.



