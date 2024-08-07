FLEXFIT® Celebrates 50Th Anniversary With SEAWOOL® Yarn Collection Launch In Collaboration With 2024 US Open Of Surfing (WSL)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

FLEXFIT ®, renowned for its original stretch-fitted cap and unparalleled comfort and style, is collaborating with the World Surf League for the 2024 US Open of Surfing at Huntington Beach Pier. As part of Yupoong's 50th anniversary celebrations, Flexfit® will unveil the new FLEXFIT® SEAWOOL® Collection at the official WSL merchandise store.

FLEXFIT SEAWOOL® is a revolutionary sustainable collection, created by textile crafted from discarded oyster shells and recycled plastic waste. This innovative material boasts exceptional properties such as odor control, moisture management, and thermal regulation, making it perfect for everything from fall and winter apparel to athletic wear.

FLEXFIT®, celebrating 50 years and launching its sustainability pledge, 'Root For Tomorrow', with WSL at the forefront of headwear technology, showcasing its innovative effort and pursuit towards comfort perfection, all the while lessening the burden left for future generations.

Yupoong, established in 1974, launched the category defining FLexfit in 1994, with the vision and goal to revolutionize the limits of headwear and performance comfort. 50 years

later, Yupoong® is the undisputed world's No. 1 hat company, in the global market by a significant margin, Chairman Cho is called 'The King of Hats.'

