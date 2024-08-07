Shareholders Of CAE Inc. Should Contact The Gross Law Firm Before September 16, 2024 To Discuss Your Rights – CAE

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to of CAE (NYSE: CAE).



Shareholders who purchased shares of CAE during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

CLASS PERIOD: February 11, 2022 to May 21, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) several of CAE's pre-COVID fixed-price defense contracts had incurred severe cost overruns due to supply chain and labor issues – as the segment was significantly impacted by the pandemic – which dented the segment's profit and operating margin; and (ii) CAE failed to successfully reduce hard costs and achieve a sufficient level of operational efficiency, particularly with respect to such contracts, necessitating a re-baselining of the defense business and significant associated charges.

DEADLINE: September 16, 2024 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here:

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of CAE during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is September 16, 2024. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: ...

Phone: (646) 453-8903

