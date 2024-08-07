Quantiphi Recognized As US LEADER In 2024 ISG Google Cloud Ecosystem Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi , an AI-first digital engineering company today announced its recognition as a Leader and Rising Star across six quadrants in the ISG Provider LensTM Quadrant study for the Cloud Partner Ecosystem 2024 in the U.S., Europe and APAC for its exceptional capabilities and innovative solutions for its innovative business solutions on Google Cloud and business-relevant generative AI solutions leveraging Google Cloud technologies to drive business transformation.

In the 2024 ISG Provider LensTM Quadrant study, Quantiphi

received six notable recognitions, including a new Leader position in the APAC region. The honors include being named a Leader in AI/ML for the U.S., EU and APAC regions, a Leader in U.S. Integration & Implementation Services, a Rising Star in U.S. Managed Services and a Challenger in U.S. SAP Workloads.

Quantiphi , Global Head of Google Cloud Business, Saurabh Mishra , said earning six prestigious recognitions in the ISG Provider LensTM 2024 Quadrant study for the 'Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem 2024', is a testimony to the company's continued global investments in building transformative AI and Data solutions for their customers on Google Cloud.

"With Generative AI being the dominant technology trend in the last 12-18 months, we've been able to capitalize as one of Google Cloud's Gen AI launch partners and helped our customers successfully ideate, test and implement production-grade Generative AI solutions across industries. This helped us defend our position as leaders in the U.S., EMEA, and APAC regions," Mishra said. "Beyond Gen AI / ML and Data solution implementations, we were also recognized as a Rising Star in U.S. Managed Services and as a Challenger in U.S. SAP Workloads noting our growing practice areas as we continue to extend our Google Cloud portfolio offerings to help our clients meet their holistic business objectives."

Quantiphi's recognition as a leader in AI/ML in the U.S., EU and APAC regions underscores our robust product and service offerings, strong market presence and established competitive position.

"Quantiphi has deepened its partnership with Google Cloud in the U.S., empowering its enterprise clients to accelerate digital transformation with a gamut of Google Cloud offerings, such as the baioniq, sQrutinizer and Dociphi in the infrastructure, data analytics, ML and GenAI domains," ISG Lead Analyst Ashwin Gaidhani said.

About Quantiphi

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of business. Since its inception in 2013, Quantiphi has solved the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve accelerated and quantifiable business results. Learn more at and follow us on Linkedin , X, formerly Twitter and Instagram .

Media Contact:

H. Mayes

[email protected]

Quantiphi Newsroom

SOURCE Quantiphi