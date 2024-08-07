Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market To Reach $23.7 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 6.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The multi-layer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) is propelled by the burgeoning industry, miniaturization trends, technological advancements, increasing demand from sectors like automotive and energy, and the expanding deployment of 5G technology. Wilmington, Delaware , Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor Marke t by Class (Class 1, and Class 2), and Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032”. The multi-layer ceramic capacitor market was valued at $14.1 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach $23.7 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2032.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:

(We are providing report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, Potential and COVID-19 Impact Analysis) 108 – Tables 55 – Charts 250 – Pages Prime determinants of growth The prime determinants of growth in the multi-layer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) market include the relentless expansion of the electronics industry, driven by innovations and increasing consumer demand. Miniaturization trends fuel the need for compact capacitors. Technological advancements enhance performance, attracting more users. The burgeoning electric vehicle sector and the rise of renewable energy applications amplify demand. Furthermore, the deployment of 5G technology necessitates advanced electronic components. These factors collectively stimulate the MLCC market's growth trajectory, shaping its evolution as a crucial element in various electronic devices and infrastructure developments worldwide.

Report coverage & details:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2024 $14.1 billion Market Size in 2032 $23.7 billion CAGR 6.1% No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments Covered Class, Application, and Region. Drivers Electronics Industry Growth Miniaturization Trends Automotive Sector Expansion Opportunities Increase in adoption of automotive electronics. Upsurge in demand for consumer electronics Restraint High susceptibility to physical damage

Class 1 is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period



By class, class 1 held the highest market share in 2023 and expected to be fastest growing segment over the forecast period due to its superior characteristics, particularly in terms of stability, precision, and low loss. These class 1 capacitors, typically made from materials like C0G/NP0 and X7R, exhibit minimal capacitance change with temperature and voltage fluctuations. This stability makes them ideal for critical applications requiring precise capacitance values and stable performance over a wide range of conditions.

Their exceptional characteristics make Class 1 multilayer ceramic capacitors indispensable in high-frequency circuits, RF modules, and critical timing applications where accuracy and reliability are paramount. Industries such as telecommunications, aerospace, and medical devices, which demand stringent performance requirements, heavily rely on Class 1 MLCCs despite their higher cost compared to Class 2 equivalents.

Furthermore, the continuous advancements in Class 1 multilayer ceramic capacitors technology ensure that these capacitors remain at the forefront of innovation, continually meeting the evolving demands of various industries. Overall, the unparalleled stability and precision of Class 1 multilayer ceramic capacitors solidifies their position as the preferred choice for critical applications, leading the multilayer ceramic capacitors market.

Get Customized Reports with your Requirements:



The consumer electronics segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period

By application, the consumer electronics segment held the highest market share in 2023 due to high demand for devices like smartphones, tablets, and wearables. MLCCs are crucial for miniaturized designs, enabling smaller and more powerful devices. Rapid innovation in consumer electronics drives the need for high-performance components such as multilayer ceramic capacitor. Additionally, emerging technologies such as IoT and smart home devices further boost multilayer ceramic capacitor demand in this segment.

The automotive segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period due to rising adoption of electric vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and in-vehicle connectivity. Stricter regulations on emissions and fuel efficiency are also driving the demand for multilayer ceramic capacitor in automotive electronics. Additionally, the integration of more electronic components in vehicles to enhance performance and safety further accelerates the growth of multilayer ceramic capacitor usage in the automotive sector.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Asia-Pacific is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is a major electronics manufacturing hub with countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, driving significant demand. These countries benefit from robust infrastructure, skilled labor, and access to raw materials, fostering a favorable manufacturing environment. Asia Pacific experiences rapid technological advancements, enabling MLCC manufacturers to stay competitive and innovative. Moreover, the growing adoption of electronic devices, automotive electronics, and renewable energy initiatives further boosts multi-layer ceramic capacitor demand. Overall, these factors position Asia-Pacific as the epicenter of MLCC production and consumption, driving its dominance in the market.

Key Players:

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS

TDK Corporation

Kyocera (AVX)

TAIYO YUDEN CO. LTD.

YAGEO Corporation

Walsin Technology Corporation

KEMET

Vishay

Darfon Electronics Corp.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global multilayer ceramic capacitors market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Inquiry before Buying:



Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

The multilayer ceramic capacitor market analysis covers quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the multilayer ceramic capacitor market- global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2018-2024 by class analysis from 2024 to 2032 to identify the prevailing multilayer ceramic capacitor market- global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2018-2024 by class opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the multilayer ceramic capacitor market- global opportunity analysis and multilayer ceramic capacitor market forecast, 2024-2032 by class segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries such as multilayer ceramic capacitor for US Market in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players. Multilayer ceramic capacitor company list covers leading players in the report. The multilayer ceramic capacitor company list is preapared by analyzing revenue, geographical presence and product portfolio to decide key players in the market

The report contains multilayer ceramic capacitor market share by companies, multilayer ceramic capacitor sector analysis, multilayer ceramic capacitor market data, multilayer ceramic capacitor market insights are based on the detailed primary and secondary reserach.

The multilayer ceramic capacitor industry report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global multilayer ceramic capacitor market- global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2018-2024 by class trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Procure Complete Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @

/ multilayer -ceramic-capacitor-market

Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market Key Segments:

By Application



Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others



By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia- Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East And Africa)

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying:



Trending Reports in Semiconductor and Electronics Industry:

Industrial High Voltage Motor Market size was valued at $1.8 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $2.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2032.

High Voltage Capacitor Market was valued at $11.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $30.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Asia-Pacific Hybrid Capacitor Market : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032.

South Korea Hybrid Capacitor Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032.

Japan Hybrid Capacitor Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

...