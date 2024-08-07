Fraud Fight Club, Round II: For Fraud Fighters, By Fraud Fighters

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, U.S.A., August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- About Fraud, the leading global community for fraud fighters, announced today that Fraud Fight Club will return for its second round on April 1-2, 2025, in Charlotte, NC. This event will attract 400-500 fraud fighters from banks, credit unions, lending institutions, fintechs, and payment providers to share insights, network, and discuss the latest trends in fraud prevention.

Built for fraud fighters by fraud fighters, Fraud Fight Club will transform what you've come to expect from a B2B conference, daring to be bold, edgy and unique with its design and modern vibe.

"Fraud Fight Club was designed to be more than a conference. It's a club,” said About Fraud co-founder PJ Rohall.“It's your best fraud-fighting pals, both old and new, getting together to talk shop, share best practices, and network in an electric atmosphere."

The first event in 2023 set a high bar, with expert speakers from various sectors and enthusiastic audience participation creating a vibrant atmosphere that ran through every session. Here's what to expect in Round II:

Expert Insights: Top-tier speakers representing banks, credit unions, lending institutions, fintechs, and beyond.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with peers in an upscale urban venue.

Reimagined Content: Fresh, innovative sessions tailored to the unique challenges of fraud-fighting.

Importantly, the event will boast a 10:1 financial institution to sponsor ratio, ensuring a high-quality, focused experience for all participants.

Since its inception, About Fraud has scaled through genuine engagement, thanks to their community of over 35,000 fraud fighters.

"We understand the unique challenges that fighting fraud and financial crime brings,” said About Fraud co-founder Ronald Praetsch.“This is the place to learn, connect, and rejuvenate your fraud-fighting spirit.”

Join the team at Fraud Fight Club, Round II, in Charlotte, NC, and be part of a trusted, unbiased, and credible brand committed to breaking barriers and presenting bold ideas in the fight against fraud.

Register today at their website .

About About Fraud

About Fraud is a global community for fraud fighters founded in 2017. The company provides expert education, insights, and resources to combat fraud and financial crime. Born from the industry's need for unbiased, educational fraud prevention resources, About Fraud connects professionals with information and people that bolster their understanding of technology and trends, advance their careers, and stop fraud.

