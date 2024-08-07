Cannabis Training Canada Inc. Announces AGCO Approval Of New Cannabis Retail Training Program In Ontario

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Providing the Ontario Retail Cannabis Space with Affordable, Modern, and Independent Training

OSHAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cannabis Training Canada Inc. is proud to announce that its CTC 1: Retail Certification Program has been approved by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) Board of Directors as an authorized cannabis retail employee training program. Retailers and their employees will now have the option to use the CTC program to meet their mandatory training requirements. This approval sets the stage for Cannabis Training Canada Inc. to transform the retail cannabis training landscape in Ontario with its affordability, cutting-edge platform, and strong training outcomes. As an independent provider, Cannabis Training Canada Inc. offers a fresh perspective, free from affiliations with any cannabis producers or retailers, ensuring unbiased and comprehensive education for all participants."Having trained retailers across Ontario and other markets for years, we have gained valuable insights into the needs of the industry," said Zane Yassein, Co-founder of CTC. "Our program meets the mandatory training requirements in Ontario and is designed to offer accessible, high-quality training that empowers retailers to operate responsibly and successfully. Our goal is to exceed regulatory requirements and provide a modern, cost-effective solution for cannabis retailers and their employees."Key Features of Cannabis Training Canada Inc.'s Program:Affordable Pricing: At just $64.99 (plus HST) per trainee, our program is designed to be accessible to anyone with a phone, tablet, or computer.Modern Learning Platform: Utilizing the latest in e-learning technology, our platform provides an engaging, user-friendly experience that accommodates various learning styles and schedules.Strong Training Outcomes: Our comprehensive curriculum covers all aspects of cannabis retail operations, including product knowledge, compliance, and customer service, ensuring participants are well-prepared to excel in their roles.Independent and Unbiased: Cannabis Training Canada Inc. operates independently of any cannabis producers or retailers, guaranteeing impartial and objective training content.For more information about the newly approved cannabis training program and to enroll online, please visit .About Cannabis Training Canada Inc.: Cannabis Training Canada Inc. is dedicated to elevating the standards of cannabis retail operations through high-quality education and training solutions. With a focus on compliance, safety, and customer service, we strive to support the growth and success of the cannabis retail industry across Ontario.SOURCE Cannabis Training Canada Inc.Media Contact:Zane Yassein, Co-Founder,Cannabis Training Canada Inc.,... | +1 (289) 512-5011,/Ontario ,201 King St W., Suite 1B, Oshawa, Ontario L1J 2J5

CTC Team

Cannabis Training Canada Inc.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram