(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CINCINNATI, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstAlt , First Student's alternative solution, announced a year of unprecedented growth and innovation, setting new standards in student transportation. FirstAlt has achieved remarkable milestones, including a 2,068% increase in trips serviced and a 1,035% surge in the number of students transported. These achievements are a testament to FirstAlt's commitment to safety, efficiency and service excellence.

Rounding out First Student's comprehensive transportation solutions, FirstAlt provides districts with a safe and reliable transportation option for students with special needs, students experiencing homelessness, out of district students, and hard to serve trips. FirstAlt utilizes a fleet of small capacity vehicles from existing local transportation companies. The sedans, SUVs, minivans and wheelchair vans are expertly operated and maintained, giving school districts flexibility in their transportation program, reducing costs and freeing up resources for higher-capacity trips.

From the 2022-23 school year to the 2023-24 school year, FirstAlt experienced a 142% increase in districts serviced. It is now operating in 14 states, underscoring FirstAlt's rapid expansion and growing influence in the student transportation sector.

"The last thing parents and school districts want is to stress about or struggle with getting their kids to and from school every day," said Gregg Prettyman, VP FirstAlt. "The growth we've experienced in the last year, and what we see for the coming school year, confirms what we thought when we launched FirstAlt: districts are looking for a single partner that can accommodate all their transportation needs, from a large bus to an alternative vehicle. In the coming year, we plan to infuse more technology to bolster our already strong safety culture and expand to even more districts. FirstAlt and the ability to provide districts with a complete K-12 transportation solution is a game changing offering with a very bright future."

FirstAlt is at the forefront of integrating cutting-edge technology to enhance safety and efficiency. Following a successful pilot program, FirstAlt will be rolling out AI dash cams for all districts that want to onboard this technology. These advanced cameras, designed to protect students and drivers offer comprehensive 360° risk detection through reliable AI-detected safety events and seamless, cloud-based video retrieval. This technology empowers drivers to build safe driving habits with AI-based voice coaching and video-based coaching workflows, helping prevent incidents and fostering a culture of safety. By proactively recognizing safe drivers and providing actionable insights, FirstAlt is poised to further differentiate itself as a safety leader.

"EQT is proud of First Student's work in leveraging innovative technology for alternative student transportation," said Neha Jatar, Managing Director at EQT Group. "FirstAlt's remarkable growth shows not only the strong demand, but the power of utilizing technology to manage every aspect of alternative student transportation, with features that prioritize safety and efficiency, provide transparency, and simplify operations. We are committed to investing in companies like First Student that are addressing community needs through tailored yet efficient transportation solutions."

As FirstAlt looks ahead to the upcoming school year, the focus remains on enhancing safety measures, continuing to provide top-notch transportation solutions for students across the country as well as providing districts with a one-stop-shop for all of their transportation needs. The remarkable growth and technological advancements achieved in the past year set a strong foundation for continued success and innovation.

As a leading school transportation solutions provider in North America, First Student strives to provide the best start and finish to every school day. With a team of highly trained drivers and the industry's strongest safety record, First Student delivers reliable, quality services, including full-service transportation and management, special-needs transportation, fleet electrification, route optimization, and scheduling, maintenance, and charter services with a fleet of more than 46,000 buses.

