(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bakery premixes size is estimated to grow by USD 96.5 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

5.11%

during the forecast period. awareness and deficiencies among consumers

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increase in demand for gluten-free baked food items. However,

availability of less-skilled

poses a challenge. Key market players include Archer Daniels Midland Co., Austrian Premix, Bakels Worldwide, Cargill Inc., Dongguan Dongmei Foods Co. Ltd., G.K. Ingredients M SDN. BHD., Glanbia plc, Groupe Limagrain, KCG Corporation Co. Ltd., Lesaffre and Cie, Manildra Flour Mills Pty. Ltd., Midas Foods International, Millbaker SAS, Nestle SA, Nisshin Seifun Group Inc, Oy Karl Fazer Ab, Premia Food Additives Pvt. Ltd., PT. Pondan Pangan Makmur Indonesia, Puratos, and Swiss Bake Ingredients Pvt. Ltd.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global bakery premixes market 2024-2028 Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies-

View the snapshot of this report

Bakery Premixes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.11% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 96.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Key companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Austrian Premix, Bakels Worldwide, Cargill Inc., Dongguan Dongmei Foods Co. Ltd., G.K. Ingredients M SDN. BHD., Glanbia plc, Groupe Limagrain, KCG Corporation Co. Ltd., Lesaffre and Cie, Manildra Flour Mills Pty. Ltd., Midas Foods International, Millbaker SAS, Nestle SA, Nisshin Seifun Group Inc, Oy Karl Fazer Ab, Premia Food Additives Pvt. Ltd., PT. Pondan Pangan Makmur Indonesia, Puratos, and Swiss Bake Ingredients Pvt. Ltd.

Market Driver

The gluten-free diet excludes foods containing gluten, a protein found in barley, wheat, rye, and triticale. Approximately 2 million people in the US and 1% of the global population have celiac disease, a digestive and autoimmune disorder that can damage the small intestines when triggered by gluten. This has led to the demand for gluten-free baked food items. Gluten-free bakery premixes contain minimal wheat flour or none at all. These premixes are available for various bakery products, including bread, biscuits, pizzas, cakes, and more. In mature markets like Europe and North America, bakers are producing value-added products such as gluten-free, organic, low-fat, and high-fiber baked goods. Consumer health concerns have also driven the production of gluten-free and low-carb options. Vendors, such as Oy Karl Fazer Ab, are expanding their offerings in this sector by acquiring companies specializing in gluten-free baking. The increasing demand for gluten-free baked food items will fuel the growth of the global bakery premixes market.



The Bakery Premixes market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in the production of muffins, pancakes, pastries, pies, rolls, and baked goods like bagels and pan cakes. This trend is driven by the numerous ingredients' convenience, time-saving benefits, and opportunity for personalized products. Bakery Premixes offer primary advantages such as production efficiency and secured food products with extended shelf-life. Bakery Product Manufacturers use versatile substances like rice flour, tapioca starch, salt, sugar, and vitamins as additives. Regulations play a crucial role in the market, ensuring the supply chain remains uninterrupted despite recurring business disruptions. ADM, a leading player, provides baking premixes with single convenient packages of baking powder, baking soda, and almond flour for bakery establishments. These ready-to-use food products cater to the rising urbanization and the demand for convenient options in restaurants and retail sales.



Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation -

Book Here!

Market

Challenges



The bakery premixes market has experienced significant growth, with working women and busy homemakers being major consumers of premixes for cakes, brownies, and cookies. Industrial-scale bakeries and foodservice companies have also increased their usage of these products due to their cost-effectiveness and labor savings. Complete mixes enable bakeries to save time, reduce labor costs, and minimize human errors. However, small bakeries and foodservice companies may lack the skilled labor necessary to utilize bakery premixes effectively. This challenge is being addressed by vendors through technical product knowledge and production expertise provided via centers of competence. Specialist teams offer assistance in product development and production optimization to help both small and large bakeries and foodservice companies succeed. Despite these efforts, the global bakery premixes market may face growth hindrances due to the need for skilled labor. The Bakery Premixes Market encompasses blends of essential baking ingredients for Biscuits, Bread Products, Cakes, and Cookies. Challenges include meeting consumer demand for dietary restrictions like gluten-free and food allergies, as well as food fortification initiatives. Diversification of Products is crucial to cater to various tastes, such as Chocolate Premix and Coffee Cakes. Capacity extensions and financing are essential for businesses to meet increasing demand. Complete Mix and Dough Concentrate offer convenience, but maintaining consistent quality and taste is key for customer satisfaction. Innovation and development, including innovative formulations, are necessary to stay competitive. Economic uncertainty and inventory and labor costs are ongoing challenges. Key players include Fazer Suklaamarenkileivos, Lesaffre, and essential ingredients like flour, honey, and milk.

For more insights on driver and challenges

-

Request a sample report!

Segment Overview



This bakery premixes market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Complete mix

1.2 Dough-base mix 1.3 Dought concentrates



2.1 Bread products 2.2 Bakery products



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1 Complete mix-

Complete bakery mixes are essential ingredients for professional bakers, enabling consistent quality in a wide range of finished bakery goods. These mixes require only the addition of water, making them popular among foodservice operators for mass-producing bakery items. Complete bakery mixes reduce baking time by decreasing tasks and simplify the production process for consumers, industrial bakeries, and foodservice companies. Manufacturers in the global bakery premixes market offer additional services, including in-bakery technical support, quality assurance measures, rail and truck services, Kosher certification, customized premixes, and elimination of artificial ingredients. The emergence of consumer trends, such as gluten-free, low-carb, whole grain, and organic bakery products, drives the growth of the complete mix segment in the global bakery premixes market.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Learn and explore more about Technavio's in-depth research reports

The global bread market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing consumer demand for convenience foods and healthier options. Similarly, the global baked goods market is expanding, bolstered by innovations in product offerings and rising popularity of specialty and artisanal products. Key trends include gluten-free and organic varieties gaining traction. Major players are investing in new technologies and sustainable practices to meet evolving consumer preferences. The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a lucrative market due to its growing population and changing dietary habits.

Research Analysis

The Bakery Premixes Market refers to the sale of pre-measured blends of basic baking ingredients, such as flour, sugar, baking powder, and baking soda, along with additives like emulsifiers and dough enhancers, to bakery establishments and cafes. These premixes offer convenience and consistency in taste and quality for bakers, ensuring customer satisfaction in the production of various bakery products like bread, bagels, biscuits, cakes, pastries, cookies, and baking mixes. Almond flour and other specialty flours are also available in the market to cater to the growing demand for gluten-free and allergen-free options. The use of these premixes helps bakers save time and reduce waste, making them a popular choice in the baking industry.

Market Research Overview

The Bakery Premixes Market refers to the sale and supply of pre-measured blends of essential baking ingredients and additives, designed to simplify the baking process for bakery establishments. These premixes can include a range of ingredients such as flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, milk, honey, and various types of flours like almond and coconut. The market caters to the commercial sector, including cafes, restaurants, and food service providers, as well as retail sales. Bakery Premixes offer numerous advantages, including convenience, consistent quality and taste, production efficiency, and inventory cost savings. The market is driven by increasing consumer demand for high-quality finished foods, dietary restrictions, and food allergies. Innovation and development are also key factors, with companies offering diverse product lines, including Chocolate Premix, Dough Concentrate, and Dough-base Mix. Regulations play a significant role in the market, with food fortification initiatives and food safety regulations influencing market trends. Economic uncertainty and rising urbanization are also contributing factors.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Type



Complete Mix



Dough-base Mix

Dought Concentrates

Application



Bread Products

Bakery Products

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa South America



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio