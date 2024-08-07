Global Automotive Suspension Bush Market To Grow US$ 4.26 Billion By 2034, Expanding At A 4.1% CAGR, Reports Fact.MR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Suspension Bush Market

Growing requirement for lightweight vehicle materials while ensuring a smooth ride complementing global automotive suspension bush growth, says Fact.

ROCKVILLE PIKE SUITE, ROCKVILLE, USA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In today's world, everyone is looking for a comfortable and enjoyable car ride, and sometimes, too much noise and vibration could make this ride quite stressful and tiring. Due to this, car manufacturers are installing automotive suspension bushings in their vehicles. Expanding at a CAGR of 4.1%, the global automotive suspension bush market size has been projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 2.85 billion in 2024 to US$ 4.26 billion by the end of 2034, as per a brand new study by Fact.Drivers nowadays expect better vehicle quality and improved ride comfort, and suspension bushings play a crucial role in this endeavor by making sure to isolate the suspension system from the chassis and reduce vibration. This helps the driver cabin experience minimum vibrations, serving a smooth ride as well as prolonging the life of car parts. These small but helpful elements play a significant role in improving vehicle performance, ensuring safety, and improving overall quality. Vibration absorbers are manufactured of various materials according to the car model and design. Added to this, suspension bushings also help in connecting various components such as strut mounts, stabilizer bars, control arms, and ball joints to the vehicle frame. These connections help reduce the wearing of car components, resulting in a prolonged life of the car. These connections help reduce the wearing of car components, resulting in a prolonged life of the car.With robust automobiles sectors, East Asia is set to lead market expansion and hold a market share of 48.7% by 2034, followed by North America with 26.4% share.Top of FormKey Takeaways from Market StudyThe global automotive suspension bush market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% through 2034.Global sales of suspension bushings are estimated at US$ 2.85 billion in 2024.The market is forecasted to reach US$ 4.26 billion by 2034-end.The North American market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 3.6% through 2034.Ball joint bushings are approximated to account for 22.1% market share in 2024.“Increase in vehicle ownership coupled with rising demand for comfortable rides driving usage of suspension bushings in vehicles,” says a Fact analyst.Control Arm Bushing Preferred Choice for Easy-to-go driveLeading market players have introduced different bushings for a variety of purposes, such as control arm bushings that account for 23.3% market share. These control arm bushings serve as a cushion between the suspension system, significantly reducing noise and vibrations. These bushings are also able to flex and move while retaining stiffness, helping the driver manage the car better at high speed.Ball joint bushings are also becoming popular in the market for their improved pivoting movement between the steering knuckles. The market for ball join bushings has seen steady growth in recent years with an estimation of 21.6% of the total market share. More Valuable Insights on Offer Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the automotive suspension bush market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034. The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (ball joint bushings, control arm bushings, anti-roll bar bushings, shock absorber bushings), vehicle category (passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles), material (polyurethane, rubber), and sales channel (OEMs, aftermarket), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA). Key Market Players – Continental AG | Sumitomo | Tenneco Inc. | Cooper Standard Holdings Inc. | Fibet Group | Trinity Auto Engineering | Kameshwar Rubber Company | Suyog Rubber Industry News – In November 2018, Tenneco, Inc acquired Ohlins to develop automotive components with premium suspension systems, helping the company increase its market share with larger manufacturing units. Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact Research: The global motorcycle suspension system market size is valued at US$ 499.8 million in 2023. Expanding at a CAGR of 6.1%, worldwide sales of motorcycle suspension systems are projected to reach US$ 903.6 million by 2033-end. The global trailer suspension system market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 4,089.7 million in 2024. Projections indicate a steady expansion with a CAGR of 5.1%, and is forecast to reach the valuation of US$ 6,725.3 million from 2024 to 2034 Expanding at a CAGR of 6.1%, worldwide sales of motorcycle suspension systems are projected to reach US$ 903.6 million by 2033-end.The global trailer suspension system market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 4,089.7 million in 2024. Projections indicate a steady expansion with a CAGR of 5.1%, and is forecast to reach the valuation of US$ 6,725.3 million from 2024 to 2034About Us:Fact is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. 