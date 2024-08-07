RALLY & PRESS CONFERENCE FOR JUSTICE FOR NY CITY WORKER JOB REINSTATEMENT AFTER POST PANDEMIC MANDATES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New York Eastern District Court 225 Cadman Plaza E. Brooklyn, NY

New York City Workers Rally on August 8th To Ask The Court To Stop the Steal Of Their Jobs

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- While the Pandemic has been over for quite some time, the fight for the right to return to work for New York City workers is not. Recently Mayor Adams told New Yorkers at a“Community Conversation” around July 29, 2024 that the City is facing“code red” staff shortages and suggested that residents should allow immigrants the“right to work” possibly to fill the job shortage while qualified experienced City workers continue to not be reinstated to fill the staff shortage due to pandemic era mandate terminations. It has been three years since some of NYC's most dedicated workers have been out of work due to the unlawful pandemic era mandates. This is despite recent rulings in favor of workers this June 2024 in the 9th Circuit, and a jury awarded to workers in a Tennessee Federal Court that awarded workers approximately $600,000 in damages for the wrongful termination of employees who exercised their First Amendment right to refuse the Covid-19 vaccine. While Mayor Adams stressed the“right to work” and“dignity in work” for immigrants, when asked about reinstating displaced City workers he stated that he would do whatever the“courts” tell him to do regarding reinstating New York City workers. On June 24, 2024, 14 New York City Council members introduced a bi-partisan Resolution 5 that would require the City to reinstate discharged employees who exercised their right to refuse the Covid-19 vaccine; however, the resolution has yet to be passed within the entire council.A large class of New York City workers filed a complaint in the New York Eastern District Federal Court two years ago in 2022 as case 22-cv-02234. Now that the City Council resolution has stalled and the Mayor states that he will do“whatever the court tells him,” New York City workers are hosting a“Workers Rally for Justice” on Thursday, August 8, 2024 to encourage the court to make its ruling in their case consistent with federal law and based on the two recent ruling in order to“stop the steal” of their jobs.The New York City workers complaint includes an OSHA pre-emption claim, a statutory violation of the OSHA vaccine mandate ban and a fraud claim with two pending Fraud on the Court Motions against the City of New York supported by clear and convincing evidence. New York City workers want to get back to work without further damage to their careers, but their New York Eastern District Court Judge Komittee has not yet ruled on their case leaving them without remedy.On August 8, 2024 at 12pm workers will gather before the New York Eastern District Court at 225 Cadman Plaza East, Brooklyn, NY to remind the court that City workers are waiting for justice.Where: 225 Cadman Plaza, Downtown Brooklyn, Eastern District Federal CourthouseWhen: August 8 at Noon__________________________________Women of Color for Equal Justice – is a Maryland non-profit national advocacy center that fights for equitable and humanitarian criminal justice reform and civil liberties that operates under direct of the Madison County Economic Development Corporation a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to eliminate structural and systemic barriers to equality, promote economic justice and development in communities of color around the country.

