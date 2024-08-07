ILLINOIS DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION TEAMSTERS DEMAND STATE PAY LEGALLY OWED SALARY INCREASES

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters at the Illinois Department of (IDOT) will march in the Illinois State Fair Twilight Parade on August 8 to demand that the Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS) pay workers at IDOT the negotiated wage increases in the collective bargaining agreement.

In March 2024, Teamsters Local 916 members at IDOT ratified a contract that the employer has since neglected to follow by withholding agreed upon wage increases to 500 workers. In response to the state's illegal behaviors, Local 916 has filed nine grievances on behalf of the hundreds of workers impacted and is now taking the fight to one of the most attended events in Illinois.

Members of Local 916 will join IDOT Teamsters in solidarity during the parade and make it clear to Governor Pritzker and his administration that Teamsters will not stop fighting until these workers get every cent they are owed.