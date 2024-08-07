Crews Working 24/7 To Restore Power To Firstenergy Customers Following Severe Thunderstorms

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) High winds, heavy rain cause power outages for nearly 578,000 FirstEnergy customers

AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Power has been restored to more than 230,000 of the approximately 578,000 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE ) customers who lost service due to severe storms that swept across northeast Ohio, Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Monday. With help from more than 4,100 additional line workers and field personnel from contractors and mutual assistance organizations, FirstEnergy's electric company personnel will continue to work around the clock in 16-hour shifts to make repairs as quickly and safely as possible.

The powerful storm system brought strong winds exceeding 75 mph in parts of Ohio and western Pennsylvania, along with rainfall exceeding two inches in parts of eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Northeast Ohio was the hardest hit area, with more than 333,000 out across Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake and Lorain counties.

The tree- and flood-related damage is widespread, causing hundreds of broken poles and crossarms, downed power lines, and fallen trees and debris blocking road access. Our primary focus at this stage is to remove any hazards and assess the damage so that crews can access the site of an outage and begin to safely make the repairs. Due to the extent of damage, restoration work is expected to continue over the next few days, particularly in Ohio.

Customers should assume all downed or low-hanging power lines are energized and dangerous. Stay at least 30 feet away and use extra caution where downed lines are tangled in trees or other debris. Report downed lines ASAP by calling 911.

All internal line crews, hazard responders, forestry crews, contractors, safety and other support personnel are involved in storm response, and significant additional outside resources have been secured to assist with the restoration effort. Though downed trees, localized flooding and road closures can slow progress, crews will continue to work around the clock to safely make repairs and ensure service to all customers has been restored.

Current outage updates as of 10 a.m. today include:



The Illuminating Company: Approximately 338,200 customers in northeast Ohio lost power due to the storms, and 306,000 customers remain without service, primarily in the hardest-hit areas of Cuyahoga and Lake counties. Restoration times will be established as soon as possible as damage assessment progresses.

Ohio Edison:

Approximately 97,400 customers in northern and eastern Ohio lost power due to the storm, and 28,500 remain without service. Restoration times will be established as soon as possible as damage assessment progresses.

Penn Power: Approximately 17,800 customers in western Pennsylvania lost power due to the storm, and 5,200 remain without service. The hardest-hit area was Mercer County. The majority of customers are expected to have power restored by 11

p.m. tomorrow.

West Penn Power:

Approximately 16,200 customers in western Pennsylvania lost power due to the storm, and approximately 1,500 remain without service. The majority of customers are expected to have power restored by 11 p.m. tonight.

Penelec:

Approximately 12,600 customers in northern and central Pennsylvania lost power due to the storm, and about 245 remain without service. The remaining customers are expected to have power restored by 6 p.m. tonight.

Met-Ed:

Approximately 15,200 customers in eastern Pennsylvania lost power due to the storm, and 3,500 remain without service. The majority of customers are expected to have power restored by 11 p.m. tonight. JCP&L:

Approximately 44,700 customers in New Jersey lost power due to the storm, and about 3,800 remain without service. The majority of customers are expected to have power restored by 11 p.m. tonight.

How to Report Power Outages and Downed Lines

Customers who have experienced a service interruption due to the storm are encouraged to report their outage if they have not already done so by calling 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877), texting OUT to LIGHTS (544487) or clicking the "Outages" link on firstenergycorp .

FirstEnergy customers can sign up to receive email and text message alert notifications for updates after they've reported a power outage. Customers can also use two-way text messaging to report outages, request updates on restoration efforts and make other inquiries about their electric accounts. More information about these communication tools is available at firstenergycorp/connect .

For updated information on the company's current outages, the company's storm restoration process and tips for staying safe, visit FirstEnergy's 24/7 Power Center at firstenergycorp/outages . To learn more about navigating the recently updated map, please visit bit/FEoutagemapupdates .

Operate Backup Generators Safely

Emergency power generators offer an option for customers needing or wanting uninterrupted service. To ensure the safety of the home's occupants as well as that of electric company employees who may be working on power lines in the area, the proper generator should be selected and installed by a qualified electrician.

When operating a generator, the power coming into the home should always be disconnected. Otherwise, power from the generator could be sent back onto the power lines, creating a hazardous situation for company workers. Locate the generator outside of your home and far away from windows, doors and vents. Never locate a generator inside your home.

View additional generator safety information .

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions.



