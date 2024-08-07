Itorizon Listed As One Of The 10 Leading Oracle Partners To Watch In 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CIOCoverage has announced its list of "10 Leading Oracle Partners to Watch in 2024," and ITOrizon has been selected as one of the top companies to watch.

- Sathish Thirumoorthy, Oracle Strategic Services Leader, ITOrizon IncATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ITOrizon, Inc. has been recognized as a leading Oracle service partner by CIOCoverage for its comprehensive supply chain strategy, planning, and operations consulting services. With expertise in warehousing and distribution, material handling systems, inventory management, supply chain planning, manufacturing, procurement, and finance, ITOrizon enhances the cloud implementation and managed services ecosystem with end-to-end Oracle Fusion Cloud Suite service offerings.CIOCoverage Background:CIOCoverage focuses on the latest technology trends and developments, providing key insights for industry leaders, including CEOs, CXOs, and CIOs. It aims to bridge the gap between technologists and the ever-evolving enterprise tech world. CIOCoverage specializes in delivering detailed information on emerging technologies such as AI, Big Data, and Cloud computing, helping decision-makers stay informed and ahead of the curve. The goal is to guide readers to adopt a peer-learning approach, enabling them to navigate the U.S. market effectively and drive significant enterprise innovations.About ITOrizon:ITOrizon offers Implementation and System Integration services, delivering tailored, scalable supply chain solutions. It assists clients in overcoming challenges related to selecting the right supply chain vendor and modules, integrating various solutions, and achieving desired business outcomes. ITOrizon has been acknowledged by industry analysts such as Gartner, ISG, and ARC Advisory for its scalable, high-performance services. The company excels in strategic advisory, implementation/integration, digital transformation, and managed support services. As a trusted provider of Oracle Cloud SCM Solutions, including Oracle Cloud Warehouse Management , Fusion SCM, IoT, and Transportation Management, ITOrizon serves clients across retail, manufacturing, distribution, and third-party logistics sectors. With practical designs, optimized operational procedures, automated processes, and accelerated cloud adoption, ITOrizon leads in digital transformation as a top Oracle service partner.

