NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results
Date
8/7/2024 12:31:20 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB ) announced today net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, of $6.8 million or $0.92 per share.
This compares to net income of $7.7 million or $1.04 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and compares to net income of $8.4 million or $1.14 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Net income for the nine months ended June 30, 2024, was $22.1 million or $2.99 per share.
This compares to net income of $15.0 million or $2.03 per share for the nine months ended June 30, 2023.
Earnings for the nine months ended June 30, 2023, included pre-tax charges of $4.6 million, or $0.47 per share, related to the Company's exit of its consumer direct lending business.
NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB").
Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by
providing
an array of personal banking and lending products
in the Kansas City metro area.
NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages
nationwide with the safety and security of a Federal institution.
For more information, visit nasb .
(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)
|
NASB Financial, Inc.
|
|
Financial Highlights
|
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
6/30/24
|
3/31/24
|
6/30/23
|
|
6/30/24
|
6/30/23
|
|
EARNINGS DATA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
$
|
19,802
|
19,356
|
20,482
|
|
58,035
|
64,067
|
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
|
(9)
|
14
|
--
|
|
(1,463)
|
--
|
|
|
Non-interest income
|
|
|
1,174
|
2,931
|
3,633
|
|
5,230
|
5,933
|
|
|
Non-interest expense
|
|
|
12,399
|
12,535
|
12,684
|
|
36,950
|
41,789
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
1,803
|
2,045
|
2,812
|
|
5,665
|
6,940
|
|
|
Net loss from discontinued
operations, net of tax
|
|
|
--
|
--
|
(202)
|
|
--
|
(6,261)
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
6,783
|
7,693
|
8,417
|
|
22,113
|
15,010
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
2,787,478
|
2,862,808
|
2,734,499
|
|
2,787,478
|
2,734,499
|
|
|
Total loans held for investments and
mortgage-backed securities, net
|
|
|
2,160,856
|
2,166,975
|
2,132,139
|
|
2,160,856
|
2,132,139
|
|
|
Customer and brokered deposit
accounts
|
|
|
1,699,859
|
1,776,611
|
1,740,341
|
|
1,699,859
|
1,740,341
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
407,079
|
402,393
|
387,491
|
|
407,079
|
387,491
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:
|
|
|
Book value per share
|
|
$
|
55.06
|
54.43
|
52.31
|
|
55.06
|
52.31
|
|
|
Earnings per share
|
|
|
0.92
|
1.04
|
1.14
|
|
2.99
|
2.03
|
|
|
Cash dividends paid per share
|
|
|
0.25
|
0.25
|
0.25
|
|
0.75
|
1.35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on assets (annualized net income
divided by total average assets)
|
|
|
0.96
%
|
1.10
%
|
1.23
%
|
|
1.05
%
|
0.74
%
|
|
|
Return on equity (annualized net income
divided by average stockholders' equity)
|
|
|
6.70
%
|
7.68
%
|
8.75
%
|
|
7.43
%
|
5.22
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
|
7,392,789
|
7,395,810
|
7,407,337
|
|
7,393,756
|
7,410,994
|
SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.
MENAFN07082024003732001241ID1108528203
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.