POP BIO And Eubiologics' Shingles Vaccine Enters Phase 1 Clinical Trials

- Jonathan LovellBUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- POP Biotechnologies (POP BIO ), a Buffalo, NY-based biopharmaceutical startup, is pleased to announce the commencement of dosing of the shingles vaccine“EuHZV” in collaboration with Korean partner, EuBiologics Co. Ltd. (EuBiologics, KOSDAQ: 206650) in a Phase 1 clinical study in Korea (ClinicalTrials identifier: NCT06409494).POP BIO and Eubiologics formed a joint venture, EuPOP Life Sciences, also based in Buffalo, NY, for the commercialization of this and other vaccine products. EuHZV is a protein-based vaccine consisting of a vaccine antigen displayed on immunogenic nanoparticles, using POP BIO's spontaneous-nanoliposome antigen particle (POP BIO SNAPTM) technology in conjunction with EuBiologics' immune enhancer manufacturing technology EuIMT. EuHZV aims to prevent infection from Herpes Zoster Virus (HZV).EuHZV received investigational new drug (clinical trial plan) approval from the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety(MFDS) last April. This clinical trial targets healthy adults aged 50 to 69 years, administers two doses at 8-week intervals, and evaluates the safety and tolerability of low-dose and high-dose vaccines. EuHZV showed efficacy equivalent to or better than control group in non-clinical tests.“The commencement of this new clinical trial further validates the strength and synergy of POP BIO SNAPTM and EuBiologics' EuIMT platform technologies. This is the third such vaccine to enter human testing, which solidifies the versatility of the platform technology and reflects our dedication to delivering next-generation vaccines to improve human health.” said POP BIO co-founder Jonathan Lovell. The combination of POP BIO's SNAP and Eubiologics' EuIMT technologies was successfully employed in the creation of EuCorVac-19, a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 that recently met clinical endpoints in a multi-site Phase 3 clinical trial.About POP Biotechnologies: POP Biotechnologies, Inc. is a privately held biotechnology company focused on the research and development of novel therapeutics and vaccines employing their proprietary porphyrin-phospholipid (PoP) liposome technologies. The PoP technology, exclusively licensed from the State University of New York Research Foundation (SUNY-RF), was developed by company co-founder Dr. Jonathan Lovell at his academic facilities at The State University of New York at Buffalo (SUNY Buffalo). POP Biotechnologies is currently a resident of the SUNY Buffalo incubator at Baird Research Park.About POP BIO's SNAP Technology: POP BIO's Spontaneous Nanoliposome Antigen Particleization (SNAP) technology enables the rapid development and manufacturing of highly immunogenic particle-based vaccines and immunotherapies directed against infectious disease and cancer through the use of a cobalt modified variant of the PoP technology (CoPoP). The SNAP technology enables the seamless generation of stable particle-formation and liposome-display of protein and peptide antigens resulting in substantial improvements in immune responses.About EuBiologics: EuBiologics is a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company specializing in human vaccines targeting infectious diseases. Eubiologics leverages their proprietary EcML adjuvant (TLR4 agonist, E. coli-derived) and recombinant carrier protein (CRM197), both of which have global IP protections, to develop novel vaccines. Eubiologics' EcML and POP BIO's SNAP technologies synergize to create ultrapotent next-generation vaccines.

