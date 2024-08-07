Tres Health Launches Trestechtm Digital Health Platforms

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Tres Health, an alternative insurance company, has moved into the Insurtech space with the launch of its new proprietary digital health suite, TresTechTM.

This series is designed specifically for Tres Health's key constituents: policyholders, employers, providers, and brokers. The provider portal was the first to launch in the series and has already seen higher-than-expected utilization.

"The we saw in the didn't provide the modern look and feel or level of simplicity we were looking for-so we decided to create our own," said Ari Rostowsky, Managing Partner, Tres Health. "Our goal was to design a user-friendly digital experience to allow quick access to information for anyone that works with us."

The provider portal simplifies the process for obtaining Tres Health policyholder information including patient eligibility, claim status, member deductibles, member co-pay information, and, coming soon, precertification status.

This October, Tres Health will launch a portal for employers as well as a portal and mobile application for members.

"This has been the most fulfilling labor of love so far for Tres Health because technology like this is not typically something offered to members on alternative health plans," said Rostowsky. "Regardless of industry or income, we want to provide members the same kind of digital experience, or better, they would get with a large carrier."

The member app provides plan detail information, claim status, a digital ID card, and access to telemedicine visits. Both the portal and application will see major enhancements throughout the year as Tres continues to build out the platforms.

Employers will gain visibility into overall group participation and tools for easy administration including employee additions and terminations.

The last to launch in the tech series is the broker portal, which will be available in late 2024. Brokers will be able to manage their entire Tres book of business and get quick access to marketing resources.

About Tres Health

Tres Health is a national alternative health insurance and technology company, founded on the principles of reinventing the way healthcare is designed, managed, and administered. Tres offers small- to mid-size employers access to affordable options for Minimum Essential Coverage, Minimum Value Plans, Gap insurance, and Ancillary products. Their proprietary digital platform suite, TresTech, delivers simple user experiences and quick access to information for various customers including members, employers, brokers, and providers. Learn more at .

