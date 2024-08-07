Construction Commences On Affordable TOD In Oakland, CA Designed By SVA Architects

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Longfellow Corner Celebrated by the Community

Renderings available here .

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

SVA Architects joins Berkley-based developer, Resources for Community Development (RCD), in celebrating the groundbreaking and commencement of for Longfellow Corner. The development, anticipated to be complete in 2026, will transform a vacant, blighted lot into service-enriched with community-focused commercial space. Located in Oakland at the northwest corner of Martin Luther King

Jr. Way and W. MacArthur Blvd, the transit-oriented community is within three blocks of the MacArthur BART station. Joining SVA Architects' robust portfolio of affordable developments, Longfellow Corner is designed to enhance the vibrancy of the Longfellow neighborhood, and alleviate the rent burden for individuals and families in the region.

Ernesto M. Vasquez, FAIA, Partner & CEO of SVA Architects, says, "Our team at SVA was very excited to partner with RCD in crafting this well-connected, sustainable community. By prioritizing accessibility to public transit and affordable design solutions, we're building a future where access to quality housing is attainable, enriching the lives of residents and contributing to the broader urban fabric."



Longfellow Corner

Longfellow Corner will feature 77 homes which cater to a multi-generational resident demographic, including 33 one-bedroom, 19 two-bedroom, and 25 three-bedroom apartments. The all-affordable development will serve individuals and families earning 20-50 percent of the area median income, and provide on-site supportive services to residents who were formerly homeless. The six-story metal-frame structure will offer a single level of parking with 10 standard spaces and 41 double-stacked spaces (92 stalls). An internal courtyard will feature a play structure for children as well as designated teen spaces. The project will also include a community room, leasing offices, and two retail spaces on the ground floor for community-serving organizations.



Nathan Herrero, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, Principal at SVA Architects states, "Working with RCD has been a natural partnership. We share common goals of enhancing the quality of life for residents, and creating sustainable change in our communities. With this successful partnership, Longfellow Corner is projected to achieve a

GreenPoint Rating of Gold, verifying that it is a sustainable, efficient, and beneficial development for residents."

Velma Anelo, Architect, LEED AP BD+C, Associate Principal at SVA Architects, adds, "In collaborating with RCD, we developed a vision that would maximize the building's topography, and thoughtfully integrate social spaces for every age group. Children and teens will have age-appropriate outdoor spaces with beautiful design elements. Toffee-colored finishes and vivid paint colors such as Mint Grasshopper and Fire Coral in each unit's entry alcove will engage all residents. Longfellow Corner is designed to be a thriving community which inspires all generations."



Development Partners

Project Partners include:



Resources for Community Development (Owner)

SVA Architects (Architect of Record)

Gates + Associates (Landscape Design)

Branagh Construction (General Contractor)

Luk and Associates (Civil)

VerTech Engineering, Inc. (Structural)

Urban Design Consulting Engineers (Joint Trench)

FARD Engineers (MEP)

Sun Light & Power (Photovoltaics)

ROUX (Vapor Integrated Mitigation System) American Trash Management, Inc. (Waste)

Financial Partners

Funding has been provided by:



The City of Oakland

California Department of Housing & Community Development

California Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities (AHSC)

No Place Like Home (NPLH)

Infill and Infrastructure Grant (IIG) program

Department of Toxic Substance Control (DTSC)

California Tax Credit Allocation Committee (CA

TCAC) U.S. Bank

About SVA Architects, Inc.

Founded in 2003, SVA Architects has become one of the Country's most innovative and respected design and planning organizations. The award-winning firm specializes in urban planning, architecture, and interior design of public, private, and mixed-use projects. Among the firm's portfolio are civic, educational, residential, commercial and mixed-use developments. SVA Architects values institutional and public environments as the foundation of a community and the backdrop against which we live, learn, work, worship, and play. The company is headquartered in Santa Ana with offices in Pleasanton, San Diego, Davis, and Honolulu. For more information, visit

.



Media Contact: Beth Binger

BCI

Mobile: (619) 987-6658

[email protected]

SOURCE SVA Architects