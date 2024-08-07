MSI Awarded Spot On GSA's OASIS+ Contract

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dan Heckman, CEO of MSIRESTON, VIRGINIA, USA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Management Science and Innovation (MSI) is excited to announce its selection as a prime contractor on the General Services Administration's (GSA) One Solution for Integrated Services Plus (OASIS+) contract . As a leader in providing innovative, proven solutions for government's biggest challenges, MSI's inclusion in this best-in-class contract underscores our commitment to excellence and our capability to meet complex service requirements across multiple sectors."We are thrilled to be part of the OASIS+ program and are ready to leverage our expertise to support GSA and other federal agencies," said Dan Heckman, CEO of MSI. "This award is a testament to the hard work of our team and our continued dedication to providing solutions that are deeply impactful to improving performance and advancing the crucial missions of our federal customers."The OASIS+ program is designed to provide federal agencies with streamlined access to a broad range of complex professional services. The program specifically aims to enhance small business participation and MSI is proud to be part of that goal, building on our strong track record of delivering outstanding results to our federal partners.As part of the OASIS+ Small Business pool, MSI looks forward to delivering exceptional service solutions that include strategy and performance, technical automation services, process improvement, and business and digital transformation services. Our team is committed to upholding the standards of excellence and innovation that this program embodies.For more information on how MSI is supporting federal initiatives through the OASIS+ contract, please visit .About MSIMSI is a boutique consultancy founded on the principles of innovative thinking, data-driven design, and deep knowledge of management sciences. We operate at the intersection of strategy, transformation, technology, innovation, process, human performance, and change management. With over two decades of experience solving complex problems for clients, MSI creates well-researched, proven solutions that are deeply impactful to improving organization performance. Learn more at .###

