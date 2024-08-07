New Research Finds Ahiflower® Oil's Comparable Efficacy To Fish Oil In Supporting Joint Health

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ahiflower® Softgels

WINSTON SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Recent findings published in the European Journal of Nutrition reveal that Ahiflower ® (Buglossoides arvensis ) oil demonstrates comparable anti-inflammatory efficacy to fish oil in managing rheumatoid arthritis (RA) symptoms at similar low daily intakes in mice.Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic inflammatory condition primarily affecting the joints. Traditional treatments such as DMARDs (Disease-Modifying Antirheumatic Drugs) and NSAIDs (Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs) often come with significant side effects, including potential immune system compromise over time.This study indicates that Ahiflower oil not only matches but may even surpass the effectiveness of fish oil in managing joint inflammation and swelling in mammals. These findings support the use of Ahiflower oil as a dietary supplement for humans and companion animals seeking improved mobility and reduced joint swelling.Results:. Ahiflower oil reduced ankle swelling by 51%, closely mirroring the 48% reduction achieved with fish oil. This translates to better joint health without the environmental sustainability concerns associated with fish oil.. Ahiflower oil significantly lowers the release of platelet-derived microvesicles (PMVs) and pro-inflammatory cytokines. These factors are crucial in managing RA and other inflammatory conditions. For athletes and those with active lifestyles, reducing PMVs can help decrease joint swelling and speed up post-exercise recovery.For millions worldwide contending with joint inflammation and pre-RA challenges, Ahiflower oil presents a natural, effective, and sustainable support option. This is particularly relevant for athletes and active individuals looking to enhance post-exercise recovery. Ahiflower oil use should not supercede a health care practitioner or physician's advice but may be a useful component in the diet."This study in a relevant pre-clinical model indicates that a feasible daily intake of dietary Ahiflower oil may support joint health. Ahiflower oil may therefore be a beneficial addition to a balanced diet for maintaining joint comfort," said Marc Surette, Professor at Université de Moncton (Canada) and the study's principal investigator.These findings are part of an increasing cadence of new peer-reviewed evidence that Ahiflower oil has comparable health benefits as fish oil including in gut microbiome balance (1), liver protection (2), and efficiently forming DHA (3), as and when needed, in the brain and liver.For more information about Ahiflower, visit .About Ahiflower®:Ahiflower® oil is derived from the seeds of the Buglossoides arvensis plant, known for its rich content of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. It offers a sustainable, plant-based alternative to fish oil, supporting both human health and environmental sustainability.About Natures Crops International:A manufacturer of specialty oils for dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, food, personal care and animal nutrition products, Natures Crops International (NCI) produces oils from the highest quality crops, produced by growers who follow strict management protocols for sustainability and identity preservation. NCI ensures the crops produced are grown, processed, packaged, and delivered in a safe, sustainable, traceable, and cost-competitive manner. The company has operations in Prince Edward Island, Canada and the United Kingdom, with headquarters in North Carolina. For more information, please write to ....References:1. Roussel, C., Sola, M., Lessard-Lord, J., Nallabelli, N., Généreux, P., Cavestri, C., Azeggouar Wallen, O., Villano, R., Raymond, F., Flamand, N., Silvestri, C., & Di Marzo, V. (2024) Human gut microbiota and their production of endocannabinoid-like mediators are directly affected by a dietary oil. Gut Microbes, 16(1), 2335879. . 2024.2335879.2. Lucchinetti, E., Lou, P. H., Holtzhauer, G., Noureddine, N., Wawrzyniak, P., Hartling, I., Lee, M., Strachan, E., Clemente-Casares, X., Tsai, S., Rogler, G., Krämer, S. D., Hersberger, M., & Zaugg, M. (2022) Novel lipid emulsion for total parenteral nutrition based on 18-carbon n-3 fatty acids elicits a superior immunometabolic phenotype in a murine model compared with standard lipid emulsions. The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, 116(6), 1805–1819. .3. Metherel, A. H., Klievik, B. J., Cisbani, G., Smith, M. E., Cumberford, G., & Bazinet, R. P. (2024) Blood and tissue docosahexaenoic acid (DHA, 22:6n-3) turnover rates from Ahiflower® oil are not different than from DHA ethyl ester oil in a diet switch mouse model. Biochimica et Biophysica Acta. Molecular and Cell Biology of Lipids, 1869(1), 159422. .

